Christmas Eve Store Hours 2024: When Walmart, Costco, And More Open And Close On Dec. 24

Many grocery and retail stores, including Walmart, Costco, and Kohl's, will remain open on Christmas Eve 2024 with adjusted hours. Most stores will close on Christmas Day, leaving limited options for holiday shopping. Plan ahead to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

With Christmas celebrations in full swing, many Americans may find themselves making last-minute runs for holiday essentials. While most stores will adjust their hours on Christmas Eve and close entirely on Christmas Day, several major grocery and retail chains have confirmed their holiday schedules to help shoppers plan accordingly.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Walmart will operate on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. local time but will close on Christmas Day. Here’s a complete list of other grocery stores open on Christmas Eve:

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sam’s Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Kroger: Regular hours.

Food Lion: Closes at 6 p.m.

Publix: Closes at 7 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whole Foods: Closes at 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Closes at 5 p.m.

Aldi: Adjusted hours.

Harris Teeter: Closes at 7 p.m.

Wegman’s: Closes at 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Closes at 9 p.m.

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Eve

Many retail stores will also operate on Christmas Eve, catering to last-minute shoppers. Here’s a list of stores and their holiday hours:

Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshall’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot: Closes at 5 p.m.

Lowe’s: Closes at 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware: Regular hours.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: Regular stores open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; some outlets open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Specialty retailers like REI, Bass Pro Shop, and Cabela’s will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while office supply stores including Office Depot, Staples, and OfficeMax will close earlier at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Plan Your Last-Minute Shopping

For those needing last-minute items, Walmart, along with select grocery and retail stores, will offer extended hours on Christmas Eve before closing their doors for Christmas Day. Shoppers should double-check their local store hours to avoid inconvenience.

