Syria: Indian Nationals Safe As Opposition Captures Damascus

On Sunday, sources close to the matter reported that the Indian embassy in Damascus, Syria remains operational and continues to maintain communication with its citizens

The safety of all Indian nationals in Syria has been confirmed following a dramatic shift in power in the country. On Sunday, sources close to the matter reported that the Indian embassy in Damascus remains operational and continues to maintain communication with its citizens.

Indian Embassy Remains Active in Syria

Despite the rapid changes in Syria’s political landscape, the Indian embassy in Damascus is still functioning and providing assistance as needed. “The embassy remains available to assist Indian nationals in Syria,” a source familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity.

Advisories and Safety Measures

Earlier in the week, the Indian government had taken steps to secure its citizens. On Saturday, officials asked about 90 Indians in Syria to leave the country and advised those who cannot leave to be extra careful and limit their movements as much as possible. This followed a recent advance by opposition fighters, the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), towards the capital.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian nationals in Syria to “maintain utmost caution about their security and limit their movement to the minimum.”

The Advance to Damascus

The fighting grew intense when HTS rebels occupied towns near Homs, Syria’s third-largest city, on Friday and headed down a highway toward the capital, Damascus. The group had captured Homa city the previous day before starting its campaign to the capital. It was a rapid campaign as it took 11 days to triumph, ending the 24-year rule of President Bashar al-Assad. Reports suggest that Assad has resigned and left the country, though he is unknown whereabouts.

The Indian Community in Syria

Once upon a time, Syria had a substantial Indian community, but that number has dwindled over the years due to the civil war. According to the information on the website of the Indian embassy, currently, only 92 Indians live in Syria. Of them, 14 are nationals working with various UN agencies and NGOs.

Continued Vigilance The situation remains fluid, and the Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of its citizens in Syria. While the embassy has been a point of contact, the larger international community continues to watch the developments in Syria, concerned about the implications for both local and foreign nationals.