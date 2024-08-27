Taiwan Spots 15 Chinese Aircraft and 7 Ships Near Its Waters

In a recent development, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recently spotted 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In a recent development, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) recently spotted 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the MND, nine of these aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

15 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded pic.twitter.com/aq0Ioqc4wz — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 27, 2024

This incident reflects a pattern of similar provocations by China in recent months, as it has reportedly increased its military activities around Taiwan, including frequent air and naval incursions into country’s ADIZ and conducting military exercises near the island.

Also Read: Taiwan Detects 41 Aircraft and 7 Vessels Near Its Territory

Earlier on Monday, the MND had also detected 12 PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around Taiwan. Seven of these aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s Eastern ADIZ.

12 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/iu4rnDsCYK — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 25, 2024

Must Read: China’s Outrage Grows After Australian Senate Denounces UN Resolution 2758 Regarding Taiwan

(With Inputs From ANI)