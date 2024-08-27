Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Taiwan Spots 15 Chinese Aircraft and 7 Ships Near Its Waters

In a recent development, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recently spotted 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the MND, nine of these aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line and entered Taiwan’s southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

This incident reflects a pattern of similar provocations by China in recent months, as it has reportedly increased its military activities around Taiwan, including frequent air and naval incursions into country’s ADIZ and conducting military exercises near the island.

Earlier on Monday, the MND had also detected 12 PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around Taiwan. Seven of these aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s Eastern ADIZ.

(With Inputs From ANI)

