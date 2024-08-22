The Xi Jinping regime is incensed following the Australian Senate’s passing of an urgent resolution on Wednesday, which challenges Beijing’s interpretation of UN Resolution 2758 and its implications for Taiwan’s status.

Resolution Details

The resolution, introduced by Senators David Fawcett and Deborah O’Neill, underscores that UN Resolution 2758 pertains solely to a change in the UN’s representation seat and does not address the ‘One China’ policy or Taiwan’s status.

Chinese Reaction Expected

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to respond within a day. Senator O’Neill remarked, “Taiwan is a leading Indo-Pacific democracy and an important partner of Australia. We share with Taiwan a commitment to an open, inclusive, and stable Indo-Pacific region.”

Consequences of Misinterpretation

Senator Fawcett highlighted the consequences of China’s coercive tactics and warned that the misrepresentation of UN Resolution 2758 could undermine the UN’s credibility and challenge the international rules-based order.

China’s Global Narrative

China has leveraged UN Resolution 2758 to advance its ‘One China’ narrative globally, pressuring smaller and African nations to echo this stance in bilateral statements. This approach was also standard in joint statements with India before 2010.

Australian Interpretation

The resolution emphasizes that China’s use of UN Resolution 2758 to assert Taiwan as a province of the PRC is flawed. Instead, the Australian interpretation maintains that the resolution solely dealt with transferring the UN seat from the Republic of China to the People’s Republic of China, a move driven by US diplomacy under Richard Nixon aimed at countering the former USSR.

Broader Implications

Support for the resolution among Australian senators reflects concerns over its impact on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, with some calling for a more robust military stance against Taiwan. This resolution also aligns with the broader 2758 initiative, which disputes China’s distortion of the UN Resolution and supports Taiwan’s push for greater participation in UN agencies and beyond.

