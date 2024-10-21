Task Force Reveals Major Security Failures In Trump Assassination Attempt

A House task force reports major security failures during the July assassination attempt on Trump, stating it was preventable and highlighting a lack of coordination among agencies.

In a shocking revelation, a recent report by a House task force has found that the Secret Service failed to adequately plan and coordinate with local law enforcement before a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on July 13, where an assassination attempt occurred.

The interim report highlights a series of missteps that contributed to the incident, raising concerns about the safety measures surrounding high-profile political events.

Lack Of Planning And Coordination

The task force’s investigation, which involved 23 transcribed interviews with local law enforcement, extensive documentation, and testimony from a public hearing in September, revealed significant deficiencies in the coordination efforts among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The report states that the initial phase of the investigation “clearly shows a lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners before the rally.”

On the day of the rally, the task force noted that there were several missed opportunities where law enforcement could have engaged the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, at critical moments. “Fragmented lines of communication allowed Crooks to evade law enforcement and, eventually, climb onto the roof of the AGR complex and fire eight shots at the rally stage and crowd, killing a rally attendee and injuring three others, including former President Trump,” the report revealed.

Eyewitness Accounts Of The Incident

Eyewitness accounts from law enforcement officials painted a chaotic scene. An officer from the Butler Township Police Department described how he and a colleague had been alerted to the situation. He recounted, “I try to get him up to the roof. He’s kind of on the side; however, he is up there. He comes back down screaming, ‘THERE’S AN AR! AN AR! A GUY WITH AN AR!’”

Unfortunately, despite these urgent communications, there is no evidence to suggest that the information reached Trump’s Secret Service detail before the shots were fired.

By the time the Secret Service command post received information about the shooter, the task force noted that Crooks had already been under scrutiny for approximately 40 minutes.

Coordination Failures Prior To The Rally

The report also detailed the lack of collaboration among law enforcement agencies on the morning of July 13. While the Butler County Emergency Services Unit and the Butler Township Police Department held separate briefings, the Secret Service did not participate in either, contributing to the disjointed response on the day of the rally. The task force emphasized that there was no comprehensive briefing that included the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies.

The task force is not only looking into the events of July 13 but is also investigating another alleged assassination attempt against Trump at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15. The panel has requested additional information and records from the Secret Service, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to further understand the circumstances surrounding these serious threats.

