John Kinsel Sr., The Last Of The Legendary Navajo Code Talkers And WWII Hero, Dies At 107

John Kinsel Sr., a celebrated World War II veteran and one of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers, passed away on Saturday at the remarkable age of 107. His death was announced by Buu Nygren, president of the Navajo Nation, in a heartfelt social media post, although no cause was specified.

During World War II, approximately 400 Navajo Code Talkers played a vital role in transmitting encrypted messages based on the Navajo language, aiding the Allies in their efforts across the Pacific. Mr. Kinsel served from October 1942 to January 1946, joining the second group of Marines trained as code talkers at Camp Elliott in California, following the original 29 who developed the code that would remain unbroken throughout the war.

In a 2019 interview with The Arizona Republic, Mr. Kinsel fondly recalled training alongside 25 other Marines and working with some of the original 29 to expand the code, which included creating new words for military terminology such as “tank” and “aircraft.” Assigned to the Ninth Marine Regiment, Third Marine Division, he participated in critical battles such as those in Bougainville (Papua New Guinea), Guam, and Iwo Jima. While he was never deployed to the front lines, he played a crucial role in developing and transcribing messages during his time on Bougainville Island.

Mr. Kinsel vividly described his wartime experience, stating, “We sent out jump-offs every night,” which indicated when troop movements were scheduled. His service was not without peril; on March 2, 1945, he suffered a leg injury from a Japanese bombing during the Battle of Iwo Jima, for which he later received a Purple Heart in 1989.

Following his honorable discharge on January 1, 1946, Mr. Kinsel returned to his Navajo roots, honoring his heritage with a traditional ceremony performed by a medicine man upon his return. In 2001, he was awarded a Congressional Silver Medal, recognizing his significant contributions to the war effort.

John Kinsel Sr. is survived by his son, Ronald Kinsel. In a mark of respect, all flags in the Navajo Nation will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise on Sunday until sunset next Sunday, October 27, as announced by President Nygren. As we remember this extraordinary man, we celebrate not only his remarkable service but also the enduring legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, whose contributions to history will never be forgotten.

