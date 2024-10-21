Indonesia’s Newly Sworn-in President President Prabowo Subianto Unveils New Cabinet, Promises Bold Reforms

Prabowo has made structural changes to some ministries, signaling his desire to streamline government functions. The environment and forestry ministries, once combined, are now separate entities, as are the education and culture ministries. (Read more below)

In a bold move signaling both continuity and potential change, Indonesia’s newly sworn-in President Prabowo Subianto revealed his much-anticipated cabinet on Monday, just a day after assuming office as the nation’s eighth president. Prabowo, who succeeded Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has made it clear that while some policies of his predecessor will remain intact, his administration aims to carve its own path, particularly in the fight against corruption and achieving food and energy self-sufficiency.

Key Re-Appointments Highlight Stability

Among the familiar faces in Prabowo’s 48-member cabinet are two key ministers from the Jokowi era: Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who will continue as finance minister, and Bahlil Lahadalia, who remains energy minister. Their re-appointments signal that Prabowo is opting for stability in key economic sectors, reinforcing his intention to maintain Indonesia’s financial trajectory.

Sri Mulyani, a former managing director at the World Bank, has been lauded for her efforts in reforming Indonesia’s taxation system. Under Prabowo, she is set to manage ambitious initiatives such as the distribution of free meals to 20 million children, a programme estimated to cost the state budget a staggering 71 trillion rupiah ($4.60 billion) in its first year. The goal? To ensure Indonesia’s fiscal deficit stays within the legislated ceiling of 3% of GDP.

A Nod to Jokowi’s Legacy?

Prabowo’s decision to keep other key figures such as chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto and state-owned enterprises minister Erick Thohir points to a deliberate choice to not stray far from Jokowi’s economic policies. Political analyst Burhanuddin Muhtadi noted, “Prabowo does not want to take further risks and that’s why he chose key figures that served under Jokowi,” suggesting these appointments offer the new president political stability during his early tenure.

Fresh Faces, New Directions

However, Prabowo’s cabinet isn’t just about continuity. There are notable shifts, including the appointment of Sugiono, Prabowo’s political ally and deputy in his political party, as the new foreign minister. Sugiono is expected to steer Indonesia’s foreign policy with a focus on strengthening relations with key global players, including China, evidenced by Prabowo’s meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

Another significant appointment is Luhut Pandjaitan, Jokowi’s senior minister who was instrumental in pushing Indonesia’s mineral processing industry. Pandjaitan now leads the National Economic Council, indicating that resource management and economic growth will remain a central focus of the administration.

Cabinet Changes: A Shift in Focus?

Prabowo has made structural changes to some ministries, signaling his desire to streamline government functions. The environment and forestry ministries, once combined, are now separate entities, as are the education and culture ministries. This restructuring could allow for more targeted policies in these areas, further differentiating Prabowo’s governance from that of Jokowi.

What Lies Ahead?

Prabowo’s blend of experienced Jokowi-era ministers and new appointments suggests a calculated approach—one that seeks to retain political stability while introducing reforms. His fiery speech to lawmakers, pledging to combat corruption and prioritize food and energy security, sets the tone for a presidency that aims to address Indonesia’s most pressing challenges head-on.

As Indonesia looks ahead, all eyes will be on whether Prabowo can strike the right balance between continuity and change in his ambitious roadmap for the country.

