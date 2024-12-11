Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Lok Sabha Passes Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024: What It Means For The Future Of India’s National Carrier

The Lok Sabha passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, aiming to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board. (READ MORE BELOW)

Lok Sabha Passes Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024: What It Means For The Future Of India’s National Carrier

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 11) passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill will amend Railway laws with the government assuring that it will not result in the privatisation of the national carrier.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after debate which could not be held earlier due to frequent disruptions of House proceedings during the last week.

‘Bill won’t lead to privatisation’

Responding to a debate on the Railway Amendment bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha said that some MPs have created a fake narrative that this bill will lead to privatisation of Railways. “Their (opposition) fake narrative on Constitution has failed… now this will also fall flat,” he asserted.

“A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways, an attempt has been made to set a fake narrative. I want to appeal to them with all sincerity not to do this, their one fake narrative about the Constitution has already failed,” Vaishnaw said.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board, was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the previous Parliament session.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale Booked For Rape, Murder: Punjab Police Tells HC

