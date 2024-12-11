David Beckham’s Christmas Video Unintentionally Unveils A Hidden Royal Tribute

David Beckham inadvertently showcased a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth in his home during a Christmas-themed video. The 49-year-old former football star joined parents worldwide in embracing the Elf on the Shelf tradition to celebrate the festive season.

Elf on the Shelf Antics in Beckham’s Office

In a video shared on Instagram on December 9, Beckham highlighted the playful mischief of the Elf on the Shelf in his office. “So it’s early morning. I’ve literally just walked into the office, and normally my office is actually quite tidy,” he began.

“Something’s gone on during the night,” he said, revealing scattered Elf figurines across the floor and TV stand.

“I mean, really, mess on the floor. It’s definitely Christmas in the office,” Beckham concluded with a grin.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed a brief appearance of a framed photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth on his wall, reflecting Beckham’s enduring connection with the royal family.

Beckham’s Relationship With The Royal Family

David Beckham has maintained a long-standing association with the monarchy. In 2003, he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) from Queen Elizabeth for his contributions to football. His wife, Victoria Beckham, was similarly honored in 2017 with an OBE for her accomplishments in fashion and charity, presented by Prince William.

Over the years, there have been calls for Beckham to be awarded a knighthood, a recognition he has yet to receive. The Beckhams have attended key royal events, including Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

Recent Roles and Honors

This year, Beckham was named an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, where he collaborates with Prince William on charitable initiatives, including fundraising for the London Air Ambulance. He and his wife were recently guests at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles III, to honor the state visit of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher.