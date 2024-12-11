India’s Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Lose To China’s Liu And Tan In BWF World Tour Finals

India’s women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had a challenging start at the 2024 BWF World Tour Finals, where they were defeated by China’s top-ranked duo, Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. The match ended with scores of 20-22, 22-20, and 21-14, marking a hard-fought battle in their tournament debut.

Treesa and Gayatri, ranked 13th in the world, initially struggled to match the pace of their Chinese counterparts. Liu and Tan surged ahead to a 13-8 lead in the first game, looking set to secure an early victory. However, the Indian duo showed resilience, mounting a determined comeback. They leveled the score at 19-19 and went on to win the opening game 22-20, showcasing their fighting spirit.

Chinese Duo Regains Control

The second game was closely contested, with both teams exchanging points fiercely. Liu and Tan, leveraging their experience, pulled ahead with a 17-12 lead. Treesa and Gayatri fought back again, leveling the score at 18-18. However, the Chinese pair held their composure, edging the game 22-20 to level the match at one game each.

In the decisive third game, Liu and Tan asserted their dominance early, taking an 11-5 lead at the mid-game interval. Despite a valiant effort from Treesa and Gayatri, the Chinese duo maintained their advantage and sealed the game 21-14, clinching the match.

Despite the loss, Treesa and Gayatri remain in the competition and will now face Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, the world number six pair and reigning Commonwealth Games champions, on Thursday. This match will be crucial for the Indian duo as they look to bounce back and continue their campaign in the prestigious tournament.

Historical Achievement for India

This marks a significant achievement for Treesa and Gayatri, as they are only the second Indian women’s doubles pair, after Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, to qualify for the BWF World Tour Finals. Their qualification is a proud moment for Indian badminton, as they are the only Indian representatives in this year’s edition held in Hangzhou.

The pair’s performance, though a loss, highlights their potential and marks an important step in their career, as they continue to challenge some of the best players in the world. With their next match against Malaysia’s top pair, the young duo will look to regroup and aim for a stronger showing in the upcoming rounds of the tournament.