Thailand School Bus Blaze: 20 Students, 3 Teachers Killed

The bodies of 20 children and three teachers killed in a blaze in Thailand have been found after a school bus crashed and caught fire near Bangkok. The bus was returning to the city following a trip to northern Thailand.

Videos from the scene show the bus engulfed in flames under an overpass, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. Local media report that the driver later turned himself in to the police, about 100km (61 miles) from Bangkok. Footage captured shortly after the accident shows the driver trying to put out the fire before fleeing the scene.

Intense fire consumes vehicle

According to witnesses, the crash occurred when the bus struck a concrete barrier after a front tyre burst. The intense fire quickly consumed the vehicle, preventing many onboard from escaping. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nineteen children and three teachers survived, with sixteen receiving hospital treatment for their injuries. Transport Minister Suriyahe Juangroongruangkit noted that the bus was powered by compressed natural gas, which he called a “significant risk.” He mentioned that the ministry would look into banning the use of such fuel for passenger vehicles due to its dangers.

Search leader Piyalak Thinkaew explained that identifying the bodies was difficult because of the severe burns. He noted that many of the bodies, particularly those of children, were found at the back of the bus, where passengers tried to escape after the fire started at the front.

Thailand known for poor road safety record

Forensic police confirmed that 23 bodies were recovered, of which eleven were male, seven female, and five were unidentifiable. The ages of the children remain unclear, though the school serves students between the ages of three and fifteen.

Thailand, known for its poor road safety record, reports approximately 20,000 fatalities annually, often due to unsafe vehicles and reckless driving. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that an investigation is underway, involving the examination of tire marks, burn traces, and CCTV footage.

