Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Thailand School Bus Blaze: 20 Students, 3 Teachers Killed

The bodies of 20 children and three teachers killed in a blaze in Thailand have been found after a school bus crashed and caught fire near Bangkok. The bus was returning to the city following a trip to northern Thailand.

Thailand School Bus Blaze: 20 Students, 3 Teachers Killed

The bodies of 20 children and three teachers killed in a blaze in Thailand have been found after a school bus crashed and caught fire near Bangkok. The bus was returning to the city following a trip to northern Thailand.

Videos from the scene show the bus engulfed in flames under an overpass, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. Local media report that the driver later turned himself in to the police, about 100km (61 miles) from Bangkok. Footage captured shortly after the accident shows the driver trying to put out the fire before fleeing the scene.

Intense fire consumes vehicle

According to witnesses, the crash occurred when the bus struck a concrete barrier after a front tyre burst. The intense fire quickly consumed the vehicle, preventing many onboard from escaping. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Nineteen children and three teachers survived, with sixteen receiving hospital treatment for their injuries. Transport Minister Suriyahe Juangroongruangkit noted that the bus was powered by compressed natural gas, which he called a “significant risk.” He mentioned that the ministry would look into banning the use of such fuel for passenger vehicles due to its dangers.

Search leader Piyalak Thinkaew explained that identifying the bodies was difficult because of the severe burns. He noted that many of the bodies, particularly those of children, were found at the back of the bus, where passengers tried to escape after the fire started at the front.

Thailand known for poor road safety record

Forensic police confirmed that 23 bodies were recovered, of which eleven were male, seven female, and five were unidentifiable. The ages of the children remain unclear, though the school serves students between the ages of three and fifteen.

Thailand, known for its poor road safety record, reports approximately 20,000 fatalities annually, often due to unsafe vehicles and reckless driving. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that an investigation is underway, involving the examination of tire marks, burn traces, and CCTV footage.

Read More: UK Is The First G7 Nation To End Usage Of Coal As Its Last Coal-Powered Electricity Plant Shuts After 142 Years

Filed under

bangkok Thailand Thailand School Bus Blaze

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox