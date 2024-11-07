Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
The Top Cringe-Worthy Moments From Trump's Last Presidency That Went Viral

As Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term, social media has been buzzing with viral moments from his first presidency.

The Top Cringe-Worthy Moments From Trump’s Last Presidency That Went Viral

As Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term, social media has been buzzing with viral moments from his first presidency. From awkward public gaffes to controversial statements, many are revisiting the antics that defined his tenure. Trump, now re-elected with more criminal convictions than any other U.S. president in history, once again becomes the subject of scrutiny and amusement. Below are some of the most cringe-worthy moments from his first term.

1. Shoving NATO Leaders: The ‘Montenegro Moment’

One of the earliest viral moments from Trump’s presidency occurred during the 2017 NATO summit in Brussels. As the newly-elected president, Trump made headlines for aggressively shoving Montenegro’s Prime Minister, Dusko Markovic, to the side to get to the front. The now-infamous clip showed Trump pushing Markovic out of his way, adjusting his suit with an air of superiority, while NATO leaders awkwardly smiled to mask their discomfort.

This incident, captured on camera, quickly gained worldwide attention and was seen by many as a global embarrassment. The viral moment highlighted Trump’s disregard for diplomatic decorum.

2. The Bleach Injection Incident

Perhaps one of the most bizarre moments of Trump’s presidency came during a 2020 briefing about COVID-19. After hearing a suggestion from a medical expert that sunlight could kill the virus, Trump suggested injecting disinfectants like bleach into people’s bodies to fight the virus. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” he remarked.

Doctors quickly responded, warning Americans not to inject bleach, as it could be deadly. This was widely seen as a dangerous, unqualified suggestion that further eroded his credibility during the pandemic.

3. McDonald’s Feast at the White House

When Clemson University’s football team visited the White House in 2019, they were expecting a grand, official state dinner. However, due to a government shutdown, Trump personally picked a fast food option instead, serving McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King burgers and fries. He even boasted about personally paying for the meal. The optics of the situation were criticized for being inappropriate, as the President served fast food to the national champions rather than offering them a formal White House meal.

4. Throwing Paper Towels at Hurricane Survivors

In 2017, after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Trump visited the island to offer support. However, his interactions with the survivors drew ire after he was filmed tossing rolls of paper towels at people, as though it were a casual game. This moment, which was widely perceived as demeaning and insensitive, was met with backlash from both the public and the media.

5. The ‘S*hole Countries’ Controversy**

During a 2018 meeting with lawmakers, Trump reportedly referred to Haiti and several African nations as “s***hole countries.” This inflammatory comment, which was leaked to the press, sparked outrage across the globe. Despite his denial, the controversy continued to dog his administration, with many seeing it as a blatant example of racism and xenophobia.

