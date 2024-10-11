Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
we-woman

TikTok Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs As It Shifts To AI-Driven Moderation

TikTok has confirmed it is laying off hundreds of employees, including a significant number in Malaysia, as part of its ongoing restructuring efforts to improve content moderation through artificial intelligence (AI).

Layoffs Hit Malaysia Hard

In a recent announcement, TikTok revealed that less than 500 staff in Malaysia were affected by the layoffs. This follows earlier reports that suggested more than 700 jobs had been cut in the country. The bulk of the layoffs targeted employees involved in content moderation operations. Staff were informed of the job cuts via email late Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the matter noted that the cuts were part of TikTok’s broader plan to refine its content moderation processes and shift towards greater reliance on AI. The affected employees were mostly working in roles related to reviewing content posted on the platform.

TikTok’s Response

A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and stated that the company plans to make further retrenchments in the coming months as it consolidates some of its regional operations. “We’re making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation,” said the spokesperson.

AI Investment in Content Moderation

The company emphasized its commitment to enhancing content moderation efficiency. TikTok plans to invest $2 billion globally in trust and safety initiatives this year. The company has already made significant strides with AI, reporting that 80% of content violating community guidelines is now being removed by automated technologies.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, employs over 110,000 people across more than 200 cities worldwide. Despite the layoffs, TikTok continues to heavily invest in its content review infrastructure to ensure a safer user experience on the platform.

Regulatory Pressures in Malaysia

The layoffs come at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny for social media platforms in Malaysia. The Malaysian government has imposed stricter regulations requiring social media firms to apply for an operating license by January. This move is part of a broader effort to combat the rise of cyber offences and harmful online content.

Earlier this year, Malaysia reported a sharp rise in the amount of harmful content circulating on social media, prompting calls for companies like TikTok to bolster their content moderation systems.

Global Impact of Layoffs

While the focus is on Malaysia, TikTok’s global workforce is expected to see more cuts in the future as part of the company’s restructuring strategy. These changes reflect the growing importance of AI and automation in the digital content landscape and highlight the ongoing transformation within tech companies as they adapt to an evolving regulatory environment.

Filed under

AI-Driven Moderation Job Cuts tiktok
