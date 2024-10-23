Timeline Of PM Modi And Xi Meeting: A History Of India-China Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for their first bilateral talks in over five years.

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for their first bilateral talks in over five years. This comes after the two nations made a significant breakthrough in resolving their four-year military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

July 15-16, 2014: First Meeting in Fortaleza, Brazil

Occasion: BRICS Summit

Significance: Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping’s first bilateral meeting as India and China’s heads of state. They discussed economic ties and strategic cooperation, signaling a potential new chapter in bilateral relations.

September 17, 2014: Xi’s State Visit to India

Location: New Delhi, India

Significance: Xi Jinping’s first state visit to India saw both leaders discussing trade, infrastructure, and border issues. The visit was symbolic, with Xi receiving a grand welcome.

May 14-16, 2015: Modi’s Visit to China

Location: Xi’an, China

Significance: Modi’s visit to Xi Jinping’s hometown emphasized cultural diplomacy. Discussions centered around economic cooperation and border disputes, continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

July 8, 2015: Meeting in Ufa, Russia

Occasion: BRICS and SCO Summits

Significance: Modi expressed concerns over China’s stance on Pakistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The leaders also discussed India’s concerns on terrorism and regional security.

June 23, 2016: SCO Meeting in Tashkent

Location: Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Significance: India was granted full membership in the SCO, with Xi expressing support. However, disagreements over India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) bid remained a sticking point.

September 4, 2016: G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China

Significance: Relations were strained due to China’s opposition to India’s NSG bid and blocking UN sanctions against Pakistan-based terrorists. Modi emphasized mutual respect and strategic interests.

October 15, 2016: BRICS Summit in Goa

Location: Goa, India

Significance: Terrorism was a key theme, with Modi urging unified action against terrorist organizations. Economic ties were also discussed, with both leaders advocating for closer cooperation.

June 9, 2017: SCO Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan

Significance: Amid rising tensions over China’s handling of India’s NSG bid and the CPEC, both leaders discussed how to strengthen bilateral cooperation. India formally joined the SCO during this summit.

July 7, 2017: G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany

Significance: This meeting occurred during the Doklam standoff, where Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a tense border dispute. Both leaders held a brief conversation but did not engage in formal talks.

10. September 5, 2017: BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China

Significance: After the Doklam standoff, the leaders discussed de-escalation. They emphasized the importance of peace and tranquility along the border while promoting mutual cooperation.

April 26-27, 2018: Wuhan Informal Summit

Location: Wuhan, China

Significance: This informal summit focused on strategic communication, trust-building, and de-escalating border tensions. The “Wuhan Spirit” emerged, emphasizing a cooperative approach to border issues.

June 9, 2018: SCO Summit in Qingdao, China

Significance: Modi and Xi reviewed overall bilateral cooperation, focusing on peace at the border and economic relations. Both countries agreed to enhance communication between their militaries.

July 26, 2018: BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

Significance: Both leaders discussed maintaining momentum from their Wuhan meeting. Modi stressed peace at the border and strengthening military communication to avoid future conflicts.

November 30, 2018: G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Significance: Modi noted 2018 as a positive year for India-China relations, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of maintaining strong bilateral ties.

June 13, 2019: SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Significance: Following Modi’s second-term election win, both leaders discussed continuing efforts to improve bilateral relations and build on their previous dialogues.

June 27, 2019: G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan

Significance: Modi hosted a trilateral meeting with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing issues such as terrorism, multilateralism, and global economic challenges.

October 11-12, 2019: Mamallapuram Informal Summit

Location: Mamallapuram, India

Significance: Modi and Xi held an in-depth conversation on strategic, global, and regional issues. This summit reinforced both leaders’ commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility along the border.

November 13, 2019: BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil

Significance: The leaders reviewed preparations for celebrating 70 years of India-China diplomatic relations. Xi invited Modi for a third informal summit in 2020, which was later disrupted by the pandemic and subsequent border tensions.

November 15, 2022: G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

Significance: Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation. The meeting came amidst heightened tensions following the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, marking their first interaction since the conflict.

August 22, 2023: BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa

Significance: Modi and Xi engaged in a brief informal discussion, signaling the possibility of continued diplomatic engagement despite unresolved border disputes.

October 23, 2024: First Formal Meeting in Over Five Years

Location: Kazan, Russia

Significance: The leaders held their first formal bilateral talks since 2019, following the breakthrough agreement on disengagement along the LAC in Ladakh. This meeting marks a significant development in easing military tensions between the two nations, with discussions aimed at maintaining peace along the border and strengthening mutual trust.

Also Read: PM Modi And Xi Jinping’s First Formal Talks In Over Five Years: Check The Key Takeaways