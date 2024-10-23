PM Modi And Xi Jinping’s First Formal Talks In Over Five Years: Check The Key Takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently held their first formal meeting in over five years, a significant step towards improving India-China relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently held their first formal meeting in over five years, a significant step towards improving India-China relations. This dialogue follows recent agreements aimed at resolving persistent border disputes and de-escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi’s Address:

Excellency, I am happy to meet you, and like you mentioned, this is a formal meeting between us after five years. It is my belief that the importance of India-China relations is not just for the citizens of our two countries, but also very significant for peace, stability, and progress for the entire world.

Excellency, We welcome the consensus reached on the issues that have arisen in the last 4 years along the border. It should be our priority to ensure there is peace and stability along our border. Mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity should be the basis our bilateral relations. Today, we have got an opportunity to speak about all these issues and I trust that we will hold these talks with an open mind and that our talks will be constructive going forward. Thank you.”

Xi Jinping’s Address

“Mr Prime Minister, it is my great pleasure to meet you here in Kazan. It is the first time for us to have a formal (bilateral) meeting in five years time.Both the people in our two countries and the international community are paying close attention to our meeting.

China and India are both ancient civilisations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South. We are both at a crucial phase in our respective modernisation endeavours. It best serves the fundamental interest of our two countries and two peoples for both sides to keep to the trend of history and the right directions of our bilateral relations.

It is important for both sides to have more communication and cooperation, properly handle our differences and disagreements, and to facilitate each others pursuit of development aspirations. It is also important for both sides to shoulder our international responsibility, set an example for boosting the strength and unity of the developing countries, and to contribute to promoting multipolarisation and democracy in international relations.

Mr Prime Minister, I am prepared to exchange views with your excellency on our bilateral relationship and issues of mutual interest.”

Here are the key takeaways from their discussion:

Commitment to Peace and Disengagement

One of the central outcomes of the meeting was the reaffirmation of a commitment to maintaining peace along the LAC. Both leaders welcomed the recent agreement to achieve complete disengagement of troops in disputed areas, signalling a desire to avoid further military confrontations. Modi emphasized, “Maintaining peace should remain our priority,” setting the tone for continued diplomatic efforts to preserve tranquillity along the border.

Focus on Building Mutual Trust and Respect

Modi underscored the importance of “mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensitivity” as the foundation for a healthier relationship between India and China. President Xi echoed this sentiment, agreeing that better communication and cooperation are essential to managing their differences. The two leaders emphasized the need to bridge gaps through constructive dialogue, reflecting a shift towards fostering greater understanding.

Special Representatives to Resume Dialogue

Both leaders agreed that Special Representatives tasked with handling the boundary dispute will soon meet to continue peace talks and work toward a fair and mutually acceptable resolution. This indicates a renewed structured approach to resolving the boundary issue, which has been a contentious point in India-China relations for decades.

Acknowledgment of Bilateral Relations’ Global Importance

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the broader significance of India-China relations, stressing that stable ties between the two nations are essential not only for their own development but also for regional and global stability. Both Modi and Xi recognized their countries’ roles as influential powers within the Global South and emphasized their shared responsibility to contribute positively to global peace and economic growth.

Positive Outlook for Future Cooperation

The meeting marked a crucial turning point in the recovery of India-China relations, which were severely damaged following the deadly border clash in 2020. President Xi expressed optimism, stating, “Both of us are facing a crucial phase in our respective modernization endeavours.” This reflects a shared ambition for national development, suggesting that both leaders see potential for cooperative growth, especially in areas like trade and regional security.

