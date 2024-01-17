Tragedy in Hub City, Pakistan: Bus Overturn Claims Two Lives, Injures 25

In a devastating incident on Wednesday, a passenger bus overturned in Bella, Hub, claiming the lives of at least two people and leaving 25 others injured. The ill-fated bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to initial reports, the bus toppled, resulting in the immediate death of two individuals and causing injuries to over a dozen passengers. Rescue personnel swiftly responded to the scene upon notification, providing critical assistance and transporting the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility for urgent medical attention.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident is currently underway, shedding light on the factors that led to the bus overturning. Authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events that unfolded in Bella, Hub, Balochistan.

This incident adds to a series of road accidents recorded across Pakistan, with severe fog being identified as a contributing factor. The challenging weather conditions have posed risks to commuters, leading to collisions and, in this case, a fatal overturning of the passenger bus.

In a related incident on January 16, severe fog near Ghamandpur village, Bahawalnagar, resulted in a collision between two cars, claiming the lives of two individuals. Rescue workers swiftly intervened, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention before further transfer to the headquarters hospital.

As the nation grapples with these unfortunate incidents, concerns are mounting regarding road safety, especially during adverse weather conditions. Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to raise awareness and implement measures to ensure the safety of commuters on Pakistan’s roads.