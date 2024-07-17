Tragic Fire In Shopping Mall In China, Six Killed

In a tragic incident, at least six people have died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a shopping complex in Zigong, a city in Sichuan province.

Thirty other people were rescued from the blaze.

“By 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished,” stated state broadcaster CCTV.

A fire broke out at the Jiuding Department Store in the Zigong High-tech Zone in the city of Zigong, Sichuan province, China 🇨🇳 ▪︎ 17 July 2024 ▪︎#buildingfire #fire #China pic.twitter.com/oELL93JDNa — DISASTER TRACKER (@DisasterTrackHQ) July 17, 2024

The blaze started at the bottom of a 14-story building. Footage from CCTV showed thick black smoke rising above the building. Informing that Zigong has a population of around 2.5 million people.

More details are awaited:

