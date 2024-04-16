Trump's Trial Day 1: No Jurors Selected, Judge Warns Of Jail

Donald Trump’s highly anticipated hush-money trial began Monday with jury selection, focusing on allegations of falsifying business records to suppress stories about his personal life. Despite a full day, no jurors were selected, and the process is set to resume on Tuesday. Judge Juan M. Merchan cautioned Trump against interfering, warning of potential jail time. Merchan reiterated similar warnings to all defendants as the trial commenced.

Key points to note

As Trump launches his bid to return to the White House, he finds himself in the midst of the first criminal trial faced by any former U.S. president. This unique scenario presents a striking split-screen spectacle, with the presumptive Republican nominee navigating his dual roles as a criminal defendant and a candidate for office.

Over the past year, Trump has seamlessly blended these roles, portraying himself to supporters both on the campaign trail and on social media as a victim of politically motivated prosecutions aimed at derailing his candidacy.

Following a presidency marked by unprecedented norms and years of investigations, the trial represents a significant legal reckoning for Trump. He faces four indictments, including charges of mishandling classified documents and attempting to subvert an election. However, the trial’s political implications are less certain, as a conviction would not bar him from seeking the presidency again. Moreover, the allegations in this case are viewed as less severe than those in the other indictments.

The proceedings began with extensive pretrial arguments, including discussions about potential fines for Trump, before transitioning to jury selection. The courtroom welcomed the first members of the jury pool, consisting of 96 individuals, as both sides prepared to determine who would ultimately decide the fate of the former and potentially future American president.

As they entered the jury box, Trump craned his neck to look back at the pool, whispering to his lawyer. “You are about to participate in a trial by jury. The system of trial by jury is one of the cornerstones of our judicial system,” Judge Juan Merchan told the jurors. “The name of this case is the People of the State of New York vs. Donald Trump.”

One-third of the 96 individuals in the initial pool of potential jurors remained. Trump’s high profile has made the task of selecting 12 jurors and six alternates exceptionally challenging, particularly in the midst of a fiercely contested presidential election in the predominantly Democratic city where Trump has deep roots.

This difficulty was evident as only about a third of the initial 96 potential jurors remained after the judge dismissed some from the pool. More than half of the group was excused after admitting they couldn’t be impartial.

Additionally, at least nine more prospective jurors were excused for other reasons. One female juror was dismissed after revealing strong opinions about Trump, despite initially indicating she could be neutral. When Merchan asked her to repeat the response, she replied: “Yeah, I said yes.” She was dismissed.

“whether the prospective juror can assure us that they will set aside any personal feelings or biases and render a decision that is based on the evidence and the law”, Merchan writes.