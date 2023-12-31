U.S. Intercepts Houthi Missile Attack on International Shipping; 23rd Attack Since November 19

In a swift response to a distress call from the Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned container ship Maersk Hangzhou, the U.S. military successfully intercepted two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels in the Southern Red Sea. The incident, marking the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19, underscores the escalating threat in the region.

The attack on Maersk Hangzhou occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sanaa time, as reported by the U.S. Central Command on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The vessel had reported being struck by a missile, prompting an urgent call for assistance.

In a statement, Centcom confirmed that the U.S. military responded to the distress call by shooting down two anti-ship ballistic missiles originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries from the incident, highlighting the effectiveness of the response.

The maritime task force, comprising the U.S. and several other nations, was established to address the escalating threat posed by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The collaborative efforts aim to safeguard international shipping and maintain stability in the crucial maritime route.

The 23rd attack since November 19 underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for a robust international response to curb Houthi aggression. The U.S. and its partners remain vigilant in monitoring and addressing threats to maritime security in the region.

As tensions persist, the international community is closely watching developments and coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of maritime activities in the Red Sea. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by regional conflicts and the necessity for coordinated responses to protect vital sea routes.