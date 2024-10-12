U.S. Justice Department Accuses Virginia Of Breaking Federal Voter Laws

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Virginia, alleging the state violated federal law by removing voters from the rolls within 90 days of an election.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Virginia, alleging the state violated federal law by removing voters from the rolls within 90 days of an election. This legal action follows concerns about the state’s efforts to purge voter lists ahead of the November 5 election.

Executive Order and Voter List Updates

On August 7, Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order mandating the Department of Elections to perform daily updates to the state’s voter registration list. The executive directive further specified that citizens identified as potentially ineligible would be notified and given 14 days to verify their citizenship status. Those who fail to respond within the specified time would be removed from the voter rolls.

DOJ’s Concerns: Voter Disenfranchisement

The U.S. Department of Justice argued that these actions directly contravene the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), which includes a “quiet period” rule to prevent systematic voter removals in the final months before an election. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke emphasized that these last-minute efforts are prone to errors, leading to eligible voters being mistakenly removed.

“By cancelling voter registrations within 90 days of Election Day, Virginia places qualified voters in jeopardy of being removed from the rolls,” Clarke stated. She added that such practices also risk confusion among voters, particularly as the election approaches.

Legal Relief and Prohibition of Future Violations

The DOJ is seeking an injunction that would allow affected voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming election without interference. The department is also requesting the court to prevent Virginia from engaging in similar practices in the future.

Virginia’s Defense: Politically Motivated Attack

Governor Glenn Youngkin has strongly criticized the Justice Department’s lawsuit, calling it politically charged and an attempt to disrupt the upcoming election. “With the Attorney General’s support, we will defend these common-sense steps that we are legally required to take,” Youngkin said, referring to the actions taken by his administration to ensure voter list accuracy.

Trump Weighs In: An “Unconstitutional” Attack

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump weighed in on the lawsuit, labeling it as an “unconstitutional and illegal attack on America’s democracy.” His statement echoes a broader Republican push to prevent non-citizens from voting, a stance that aligns with the party’s efforts to tighten voter registration rules in preparation for the November election.

Potential Impact on Voters

While the dispute continues, some election officials have raised concerns that the state’s actions could unintentionally disenfranchise eligible voters, particularly those who might not receive or respond to the citizenship verification notices in time. As the election nears, the situation is fueling ongoing debate over the balance between voter list integrity and safeguarding the right to vote.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party, PTI Plans Major Protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Oct 15