UAE And Greece Sign Deal for Better Digital Infrastructure

UAE & Greece have signed an agreement between the Ministry of Investment of the UAE and the Ministry of Digital Governance of the Hellenic Republic. An agreement was signed to create a framework for investments in digital infrastructure with a focus on data center projects in Greece.

Under this agreement, data centres that can reach a total capacity of 500 megawatts are to be developed. The data centre market in Greece has witnessed unprecedented growth which was driven by the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy of 2020 – 2025. This policy is aimed at significantly transforming the companies across the Hellenic Republic into digital enterprises and also incorporate digital technologies across the economic sectors.

As per projections, Greece’s data centres are likely to reach $1.2 billion by 2028 from $735 million in 2022, which indicates that it is likely to witness a compound annual growth of approximately 9%.