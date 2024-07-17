UAE Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident in Oman; Rejects All Forms Of Violence

The UAE strongly condemned the inident of shooting incident that occurred in the vicinity of a mosque in the Wadi Al Kabir region of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman. The incident had reportedly resulted in the death of a number of innocent people and had also several attendees injured.

The Sultanate was quick to take the necessary measures toprotect its security and stability as the UAE expressed its solidarity against the incident and wth Sultanate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, released a statement that stated that the UAE strongly condemns such criminal offences and rejects all forms of violence that are undertaken with the aim of destabilizing the security and stability, endanger the lives of the peopl, and contravene the international law.

It additionally extended its sincere condolences to the Sultanate of Oman and its brotherly people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this tragedy. It wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

