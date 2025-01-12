A report calls on the UK to back Donald Trump's maximum economic sanctions on Iran, arguing that although it is not the West's job to decide who leads Iran, supporting hardline sanctions could bring about change and open up diplomatic avenues.

A recent report suggests that the United Kingdom should support the expected maximum economic sanctions against Iran, proposed by former US President Donald Trump. Mark Sedwill, the former UK cabinet secretary and national security advisor, advocates for a strong stance against Tehran in an effort to prompt Iranian nationals to reconsider their support for the current regime.

The report, released on Monday, emphasizes the UK’s role in encouraging change while respecting the sovereignty of the Iranian people.

Call For UK Leadership

Sedwill, who played a very important role in national security matters during his tenure, argues that although it is not the responsibility of the West, particularly the UK, to dictate who governs Iran, the country can offer guidance.

He writes, “It is not for the West, let alone the UK, to determine who rules Iran. That is for the Iranian people. But we can make clear that the right choice will bring benefits just as the wrong one will bring more of the same.”

In the foreword to a Policy Exchange pamphlet, Sedwill strongly recommends that the UK back Trump’s likely return to a policy of maximum economic sanctions. He believes that the UK should not only align with this approach but also ensure that any successor government in Iran that chooses to liberalize domestically and act responsibly internationally can earn a respected place within the global community.

“From crisis emerges opportunity,” he writes, adding that this is a moment for the UK to demonstrate leadership.

Tensions With Tehran

Sedwill’s remarks are likely to provoke further tension between the UK and Tehran, especially as Iran prepares for a new round of exploratory talks. Starting on Monday, these discussions will be held with the UK, France, and Germany regarding a possible framework to address Iran’s nuclear program.

Unlike the reformists in Iran who want to convince the West that they are not out to have a fight, Sedwill’s position was to the contrary. His efforts call for effective reopening of direct negotiations between them and the US, where lifting sanctions would follow their reaffirmation of no intent to frighten the West.

In 2018, President Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear agreement that had been brokered between Iran and other world powers. The UK, France, and Germany have since begun negotiations to check Iran’s nuclear enrichment. But if these negotiations fail, the three European powers have threatened to apply full United Nations sanctions on Iran.

Peril Of The Existing Regime

Sedwill says that although the Iranian regime is weakened, it is still a threat. He argues that Iran’s actions destabilize the region, affect global energy and shipping routes, and even target individuals on British soil. He further claims that the regime is complicit in Russia’s actions in Ukraine and undermines European peace.

He still believes that Iranian people have explicitly demonstrated a demand for change while the regime’s repression continues, with economic misery in the forms of an estimated 80 percent inflation rate as well as degradation of Iran’s network of armed proxies, an indication that transformation might be nearer for the nation.

The pamphlet by Policy Exchange, co-authored by Sir John Jenkins, the former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia, suggests that the UK should openly endorse possible attacks on Iran’s nuclear program should there be credible evidence of Iran attempting to make a nuclear breakout. Although it is not clear what the UK’s level of participation will be in such operations, the pamphlet puts emphasis on the prevention of Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities.

