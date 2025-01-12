Zelensky Proposes To Swap North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainians Held In Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday his willingness to exchange two captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday his willingness to exchange two captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia. This statement followed Ukraine’s claim of capturing the soldiers, wounded while allegedly fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia.”

Confirmation of Nationality and Additional Details

The Ukrainian government did not initially provide proof of the soldiers’ nationality. However, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service supported Ukraine’s claim, confirming to AFP that the soldiers were indeed North Korean and had been captured on January 9 in the Kursk region.

A video shared by Zelensky showed the two captured soldiers being interrogated. One soldier, lying on a bunk bed, claimed through an interpreter that he had not been informed he would participate in combat and was told it was a training mission.

Zelensky stated that for North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return to their home country, alternative options would be considered. He mentioned the possibility of these soldiers staying in Ukraine if they sought to help “bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean.”

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially acknowledged North Korean soldiers’ involvement in the war against Ukraine. However, it is evident that military ties between the two nations have strengthened since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that he “cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang.”

Testimony from the Captured Soldiers

The interrogation video revealed differing opinions among the soldiers. One expressed a desire to return to North Korea, while the other mentioned a willingness to stay in Ukraine if allowed.

This development underscores the increasing complexity of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with North Korea’s alleged involvement raising further concerns about international military cooperation. The exchange proposal also highlights Ukraine’s diplomatic strategies amidst ongoing hostilities.

While Kyiv seeks to secure the release of its POWs, this situation sheds light on broader geopolitical entanglements and the challenges of addressing wartime humanitarian issues.