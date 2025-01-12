Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Zelensky Proposes To Swap North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainians Held In Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday his willingness to exchange two captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia.

Zelensky Proposes To Swap North Korean Soldiers For Ukrainians Held In Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday his willingness to exchange two captured North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held in Russia. This statement followed Ukraine’s claim of capturing the soldiers, wounded while allegedly fighting against Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organize their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia.”

Confirmation of Nationality and Additional Details

The Ukrainian government did not initially provide proof of the soldiers’ nationality. However, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service supported Ukraine’s claim, confirming to AFP that the soldiers were indeed North Korean and had been captured on January 9 in the Kursk region.

A video shared by Zelensky showed the two captured soldiers being interrogated. One soldier, lying on a bunk bed, claimed through an interpreter that he had not been informed he would participate in combat and was told it was a training mission.

Zelensky stated that for North Korean soldiers who do not wish to return to their home country, alternative options would be considered. He mentioned the possibility of these soldiers staying in Ukraine if they sought to help “bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean.”

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially acknowledged North Korean soldiers’ involvement in the war against Ukraine. However, it is evident that military ties between the two nations have strengthened since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that he “cannot manage without military support from Pyongyang.”

Testimony from the Captured Soldiers

The interrogation video revealed differing opinions among the soldiers. One expressed a desire to return to North Korea, while the other mentioned a willingness to stay in Ukraine if allowed.

This development underscores the increasing complexity of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with North Korea’s alleged involvement raising further concerns about international military cooperation. The exchange proposal also highlights Ukraine’s diplomatic strategies amidst ongoing hostilities.

While Kyiv seeks to secure the release of its POWs, this situation sheds light on broader geopolitical entanglements and the challenges of addressing wartime humanitarian issues.

Filed under

Zelensky

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Arsenal Did Not Deserve To Lose But We Deserved To Win’ Ruben Amorim Reacts On Man United Third Round Victory

‘Arsenal Did Not Deserve To Lose But We Deserved To Win’ Ruben Amorim Reacts On...

Kamala Harris’ Brentwood Home In Danger As Palisades Fire Spreads Across California

Kamala Harris’ Brentwood Home In Danger As Palisades Fire Spreads Across California

Gujarat: Police Hunt for School Principal Accused of Raping Former Student During Alumni Event

Gujarat: Police Hunt for School Principal Accused of Raping Former Student During Alumni Event

California Shaken By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

California Shaken By 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

Malala Describes Taliban’s Treatment Of Women Described As ‘Un-Islamic’

Malala Describes Taliban’s Treatment Of Women Described As ‘Un-Islamic’

Entertainment

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Buffalo Bills Fans Welcome Hailee Steinfeld As ‘The New Queen’: Will She Attend The Playoffs?

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma Posts Photos with Mother Amid Rumors Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Actor Jackson Joshua’s $2M Childhood Home Lost To LA Wildfires

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His Remarkable Comeback! Watch Video

Ajith Kumar Racing Team Secures 3rd Place At 24H Dubai 2025 – Fans Celebrate His

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

‘Black Warrant’: Netflix Brings India’s Tihar Jail To Life

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox