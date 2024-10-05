Ukraine Downs Russian Fighter Jet; Moscow Claims Territorial Gains In the East

Ukrainian forces reported the downing of a Russian fighter jet on Saturday, while Russia asserted it had made territorial advances in eastern Ukraine.

In the partially occupied Donetsk province, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced it had gained control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe. If confirmed, this would follow a recent Ukrainian withdrawal from the front-line town of Vuhledar, located about 33 kilometers (21 miles) away, after a grueling two-year defense.

Although the loss of Vuhledar is not expected to significantly alter the war’s trajectory, it reflects Ukraine’s deteriorating position, exacerbated by the U.S. withholding permission for Ukraine to target deeper into Russian territory, limiting its ability to weaken Moscow’s military capabilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will unveil his victory plan at the upcoming October 12 meeting of the Ramstein group, which supports Ukraine with arms. He emphasized that the plan would outline “clear, concrete steps toward a just end to the war,” highlighting the need for strong partnerships to counter Russian aggression. Zelenskyy recently shared his plan with U.S. President Joe Biden, though specific details remain undisclosed. It is known to include Ukraine’s NATO membership and requests for long-range missiles capable of striking targets inside Russia.

In other developments, Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region resulted in two fatalities, according to regional Governor Ivan Fedorov. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched three guided missiles and 13 attack drones overnight, with the missiles successfully intercepted. Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down three drones over the Odesa region and lost 10 others.

In the city of Horlivka, a Ukrainian drone strike hit a passenger bus, wounding nine people, as reported by the city’s Russian-installed mayor, Ivan Prikhodko. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that its air defenses intercepted 10 Ukrainian drones in three border regions, including seven in Belgorod, two in Kursk, and one in Voronezh.