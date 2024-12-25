Ukraine Faces Renewed Russian Strikes on Christmas Morning

Ukraine woke up to a somber Christmas morning as Russian drone and missile strikes targeted energy infrastructure overnight, leaving multiple regions without power. Amid the devastation, Ukrainian leaders condemned the attacks, calling them a deliberate assault on the holiday spirit.

Ukraine faced a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure nationwide on Tuesday night and into Christmas Day morning, prompting immediate power cuts across several regions. Energy Minister German Galushchenko warned of ongoing outages and urged citizens to stay vigilant.

Zelenskyy: Strikes Were a “Deliberate” Christmas Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the timing of the attacks, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of intentionally targeting the holiday. “Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets but also of time and date,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He criticized the Russian leadership for its actions, stating, “Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”

Despite the scale of the assault, Zelenskyy praised the efforts of Ukraine’s defense forces. “According to preliminary data, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are outages in several regions. Energy workers are working to restore the power supply as soon as possible.”

Ukraine Energy Minister Calls for Resilience

Galushchenko confirmed the widespread impact of the strikes in a statement posted to Facebook early Wednesday. “The enemy attacks energy again massively,” he said, adding that grid operators were taking “necessary consumption restriction measures to minimize negative consequences for the energy system.”

He reassured citizens that damage assessments would be carried out once the security situation stabilizes. “The power companies will specify the damage caused when the situation allows,” Galushchenko noted. “Stay tuned for official announcements. While the danger lasts — stay in shelters!”

Christmas Celebration Amid War in Ukraine

In a separate statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight. These counterclaims remain unverified as the conflict continues to escalate.

This year marks the second time Ukraine officially celebrated Christmas on December 25, aligning with Western traditions rather than the Orthodox calendar, which observes the holiday in January. The move reflects a cultural shift away from Russian influence.

“For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country,” Zelenskyy shared on Telegram. “For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians.”

The president also emphasized the country’s unity despite ongoing hardships. “Today, we stand side by side, and we will not be lost. In person, from afar, or in our hearts — Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance.”

