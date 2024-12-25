Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ukraine Faces Renewed Russian Strikes on Christmas Morning

Ukraine woke up to a somber Christmas morning as Russian drone and missile strikes targeted energy infrastructure overnight, leaving multiple regions without power. Amid the devastation, Ukrainian leaders condemned the attacks, calling them a deliberate assault on the holiday spirit.

Ukraine Faces Renewed Russian Strikes on Christmas Morning

Ukraine faced a fresh wave of Russian drone and missile strikes targeting energy infrastructure nationwide on Tuesday night and into Christmas Day morning, prompting immediate power cuts across several regions. Energy Minister German Galushchenko warned of ongoing outages and urged citizens to stay vigilant.

Zelenskyy: Strikes Were a “Deliberate” Christmas Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the timing of the attacks, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of intentionally targeting the holiday. “Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets but also of time and date,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He criticized the Russian leadership for its actions, stating, “Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over a hundred strike drones. The targets are our energy sector. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”

Despite the scale of the assault, Zelenskyy praised the efforts of Ukraine’s defense forces. “According to preliminary data, our defenders managed to shoot down more than 50 missiles and a significant part of the drones,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are hits. As of now, there are outages in several regions. Energy workers are working to restore the power supply as soon as possible.”

Ukraine Energy Minister Calls for Resilience

Galushchenko confirmed the widespread impact of the strikes in a statement posted to Facebook early Wednesday. “The enemy attacks energy again massively,” he said, adding that grid operators were taking “necessary consumption restriction measures to minimize negative consequences for the energy system.”

He reassured citizens that damage assessments would be carried out once the security situation stabilizes. “The power companies will specify the damage caused when the situation allows,” Galushchenko noted. “Stay tuned for official announcements. While the danger lasts — stay in shelters!”

Christmas Celebration Amid War in Ukraine

In a separate statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight. These counterclaims remain unverified as the conflict continues to escalate.

This year marks the second time Ukraine officially celebrated Christmas on December 25, aligning with Western traditions rather than the Orthodox calendar, which observes the holiday in January. The move reflects a cultural shift away from Russian influence.

“For the second time, we celebrate Christmas on the same date as one big family, one country,” Zelenskyy shared on Telegram. “For the second time in modern history, Christmas unites all Ukrainians.”

The president also emphasized the country’s unity despite ongoing hardships. “Today, we stand side by side, and we will not be lost. In person, from afar, or in our hearts — Ukrainians are together today. And as long as we do this, evil has no chance.”

Also Read: Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Filed under

Christmas russia ukraine

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

“Fill Up Non-Official Members Posts In Mental Health Authority”: Delhi HC To Govt

“Fill Up Non-Official Members Posts In Mental Health Authority”: Delhi HC To Govt

Bharat Progress Report 2024: The India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty Came Into Effect

Bharat Progress Report 2024: The India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty Came Into Effect

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management

Entertainment

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox