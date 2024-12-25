Israeli Military Strikes in West Bank Kill Eight Palestinians

Violence in the West Bank escalated on Tuesday as Israeli military operations in the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps left at least eight Palestinians dead, including two women and a teenager, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The deadly raids have intensified tensions in the occupied territory.

Casualties in Tulkarem Refugee Camp

Seven Palestinians were killed in the Tulkarem refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank, as a result of an Israeli drone strike and subsequent shootings by Israeli troops. Among the deceased were two women—Khawla Ali Abdullah Abdo, 53, and Bara Khalid Hussein, 30—and 18-year-old Fathi Saeed Salem Obaid. The official Wafa news agency reported that the teenager was shot in the chest and abdomen, while the two women were killed in drone strikes.

In the nearby Nur Shams camp, one Palestinian, identified as Mahmoud Muhammad Khaled Amar, was shot by Israeli soldiers. Wafa news agency reported that his body was found on the ground in the camp’s Abu Bakr as-Siddiq Mosque neighborhood. Several others were injured in the camp following an Israeli drone strike.

Israeli Military’s Statement on West Bank Airstrike

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming that it killed one Palestinian during a “counterterrorism” operation in Tulkarem. It also stated that 18 people were arrested and several weapons were confiscated. The military later confirmed that an Israeli aircraft had targeted the Nur Shams camp.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed that two of its members were killed in the Tulkarem raids. The Israeli military also reported an explosion from an improvised device planted by Palestinian fighters during the raid. This explosion struck a vehicle carrying Colonel Ayub Kayuf, the commander of Israel’s Menashe Brigade, injuring him and requiring his evacuation for medical treatment.

West Bank: Ongoing Violence and Injuries

Reports of additional violence continued into Wednesday morning. Wafa news agency stated that two Palestinian men and a 15-year-old were injured during an Israeli raid on Beit Fruik, near Nablus. Additionally, four young Palestinian men were shot and wounded in Beit Ummar, near Hebron, when Israeli troops fired on their vehicle at a checkpoint. One of the men was in critical condition.

In Hebron’s Old City, Israeli forces reportedly shot a Palestinian man in the thigh after detaining and searching him.

Israeli bulldozers were also used during the raid on Tulkarem to demolish infrastructure, including homes, shops, part of the walls of as-Salam Mosque, and sections of the camp’s water network.

