Ukrainian Government Overhaul: Six Top Officials Resign Ahead Of Major Reshuffle

At least six Ukrainian officials, including members of the cabinet, have resigned as part of a major anticipated government reshuffle. The departures leave several key positions unfilled, including that of the strategic industries minister responsible for weapons production.

This reshuffle comes as Ukraine grapples with ongoing Russian attacks on its cities, while also managing Moscow’s advances in the east and directing resources towards its incursion in Russia’s Kursk region.

The officials who resigned include the strategic industries minister, the justice minister, the environmental protection minister, two deputy prime ministers, and the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund. Additionally, one of President Zelensky’s top aides was dismissed by presidential decree.

David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, announced on Telegram: “As promised, a major government reset is expected this week. More than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers will be changed. Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, and the following day will be for appointments.”

In a nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that state institutions must be reconfigured to achieve necessary results, particularly ahead of his planned visit to the US next month. He will present a “victory plan” to President Joe Biden, and stated that adjustments are also being made within his office.

Opposition MP Iryna Gerashchenko criticized the reshuffle, calling it “a government without ministers” and an “intellectual and personnel crisis” that the authorities are ignoring. She urged for a unity government and an end to President Zelensky’s political dominance.

The day of the announcements also saw a devastating Russian strike on the central city of Poltava, killing 51 people and injuring 271. President Zelensky vowed that Russia would be held accountable for the attack and reiterated calls for increased Western air defenses to shield Ukraine from further assaults.

President Zelensky has frequently revamped his government since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Notably, he dismissed the defense minister last year following corruption scandals and removed Kyiv’s top commander earlier this year. Several ministerial positions, including those for infrastructure and agriculture, have remained vacant due to earlier resignations or dismissals.

Zelensky’s first term was set to end in May 2024, but he remains in office under martial law.

