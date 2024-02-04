UP ATS: Embassy employee in Moscow held for sharing 'confidential' information with Pak's ISI

An official statement on Sunday stated that an Indian Embassy employee in Moscow had been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly giving Pakistani intelligence agency ISI “secret” information. The ATS detained Satendra Siwal, an Uttar Pradesh resident in the Hapur district, on suspicion of participating in anti-Indian activities.

Siwal provided them with important confidential information, especially with regard to strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishment in lieu of money, the statement read.

He had been working in the Ministry of External Affairs and was posted as the IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia since 2021, the statement added.

It went on to say that Siwal was summoned to the ATS field unit in Meerut and, when questioned, admitted to his crime. According to the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a formal complaint was filed in this case. More information is anticipated.