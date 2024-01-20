US Foils Houthi Missile Threats in Red Sea: Fourth Preemptive Strike Confirmed

In a continued effort to safeguard maritime interests, the United States executed a fresh round of attacks, successfully neutralizing three Houthi anti-ship missiles in the Red Sea. The White House confirmed that this marked the fourth preemptive action taken by the US military amidst escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement issued on Friday, the White House stated, “This morning, US forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. This is the fourth preemptive action that the US military has taken in the past.”

The US Central Command provided details of the operation, indicating that the strike occurred at approximately 6:45 pm (Sanaa time). The anti-ship missiles posed an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the area.

“As part of ongoing efforts to protect freedom of navigation and prevent attacks on maritime vessels, US Navy ships are present in the Red Sea. On Jan. 19 at approximately 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch,” stated the US Central Command.

“US forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region. US forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defense. This action will make international waters safe and secure for US Navy vessels and merchant vessels,” the statement added.

This latest incident follows an earlier Houthi attempt to target the US Ship Chem Ranger with two anti-ship ballistic missiles on Thursday. However, no injuries or damages were reported. The US Central Command had previously launched strikes on 14 Houthi missiles loaded for firing in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The US had recently redesignated the Houthi group as a “terrorist” organization in response to its persistent attacks and threats to shipping. Sanctions were imposed, though the designation is set to take effect in 30 days. The Houthis, in response, asserted that the designation would not impact their operations to prevent Israeli ships from crossing the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The ongoing conflict between the Houthis and Israel has disrupted trade routes between Asia and Europe, raising concerns among major world powers.