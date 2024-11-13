Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
US Report Criticizes Israel’s Compliance with Humanitarian Aid Demands in Gaza

A report detailing Israel's compliance with US demands revealed a significant shortfall in meeting the required criteria for humanitarian assistance.

A recent report detailing Israel’s compliance with US demands has revealed a significant shortfall in meeting the required criteria for humanitarian assistance in Gaza. Out of the 19 measures outlined by the United States, Israel has failed to meet 15, with only partial compliance on four. The report highlights that rather than aiding the humanitarian situation, Israel’s actions have exacerbated the dire conditions on the ground. According to the findings, the situation in Gaza has become even worse than it was a month ago.

US Ultimatum for Humanitarian Action

The US government, under the leadership of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, issued a set of urgent demands. These included ensuring that at least 350 truckloads of humanitarian goods enter Gaza each day, opening a fifth crossing into the region, facilitating aid access to northern Gaza, and halting legislation that would impede the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). However, the report claims that Israel has failed to meet these crucial demands, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Worsening Food Security and Imminent Famine

Global food security experts have sounded alarms over the possibility of famine in northern Gaza. Official Israeli figures show that the amount of food aid entering Gaza has plummeted to its lowest levels since December, with only 8,805 tonnes of food crossing into the region through Israeli checkpoints so far this month. Humanitarian organizations warn that without sufficient aid, the food crisis will escalate, contributing to the suffering of an already vulnerable population.

The Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Katy Crosby, a senior director at Mercy Corps, emphasized that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza is the result of systemic blockages to aid delivery, coupled with continuous bombardment and a severe failure to protect civilians. Crosby warned that the worst-case scenario for northern Gaza has already become a grim reality. She called on the US government to hold Israel accountable and take decisive action to ensure the free and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, warning that failure to do so would lead to further preventable deaths and erode the United States’ moral and legal standing on the global stage.

Israel’s Response and Ongoing Tensions

In response to the criticism, Israeli officials have stated that they have largely met the US demands and that a fifth crossing into Gaza would soon be operational. However, they maintained their stance on continuing with laws that limit the activities of UNRWA, which provides crucial support to Palestinian refugees. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged that while some progress has been made, Israel still needs to do more to fulfill the US conditions.

Disputed Accusations on Aid Distribution

Israel has denied accusations that it is deliberately restricting aid, instead blaming humanitarian agencies for their failure to adequately organize and distribute the aid within Gaza. However, UN agencies have pointed out that ongoing conflict and lawlessness within Gaza are major obstacles to the effective collection and distribution of aid.

Filed under

gaza humanitarian aid Imminent Famine Israel US US Ultimatum
