Tuesday, October 15, 2024
US Urges Israel To Address Gaza Humanitarian Conditions By November

The Biden administration has issued a formal letter to Israel, urging the government to take immediate action to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Biden administration has issued a formal letter to Israel, urging the government to take immediate action to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. In the letter, US officials have warned that failure to improve conditions within the next 30 days could lead to violations of US laws regulating foreign military assistance, putting US military aid at risk.

US Calls for Urgent Action

The letter, signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, was sent to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. It expresses deep concern about the worsening situation in Gaza and demands that Israel take “urgent and sustained actions” in the coming month to reverse the current trajectory.

Worsening Humanitarian Situation

The US officials highlighted that the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza has significantly decreased since the spring, with September seeing the lowest level of aid delivery in the past year. According to the letter, the amount of aid delivered to Gaza has dropped by more than 50%, and the situation has shown no signs of improving.

Legal Implications for US Aid

The letter also referenced US law, which mandates that the US government “continually assess” whether Israel is adhering to its previous commitments to allow unrestricted aid access to Gaza. The US officials expressed concern that Israel’s recent actions—such as halting commercial imports, restricting movement within Gaza, and imposing new regulations on humanitarian shipments—are exacerbating the crisis.

Urgency of the Situation

Blinken and Austin emphasized the urgency of the matter, noting that Israel’s actions, combined with increasing lawlessness and looting in Gaza, are accelerating the deterioration of conditions for its residents. They stressed that the US would continue to monitor Israel’s compliance with its commitments regarding humanitarian assistance.

Deadline Set for Action

The letter gives Israel a 30-day deadline to improve the humanitarian situation, which will extend past the US presidential election on November 5. The Biden administration’s push for action in Gaza reflects growing international concern over the worsening conditions in the region and underscores the delicate balance between supporting Israel and addressing humanitarian needs.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

Filed under

Biden administration gaza Israel
