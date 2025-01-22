Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
US Winter Storm Disrupts Power For Thousands And Grounds Over 1,300 Flights

A historic winter storm brought record snowfall to New Orleans, freezing temperatures to the Midwest, and widespread disruptions, including power outages and flight cancellations.

US Winter Storm Disrupts Power For Thousands And Grounds Over 1,300 Flights

A powerful winter storm that unleashed over five inches of snow in Texas and the northern Gulf Coast moved eastward on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and the eastern Carolinas. The storm, combined with an Arctic blast from the North Pole, has plunged much of the Midwest and eastern United States into a severe deep freeze, resulting in three reported fatalities so far.

Widespread Impacts Across the Region

Dangerously low temperatures and frigid wind chills are expected to persist throughout the week, creating hazardous conditions for millions. Jacksonville, Florida, is bracing for a rare combination of snow, sleet, and accumulating ice. The city’s international airport, which closed on Tuesday evening, aims to resume operations by Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, schools and government offices in affected areas have been shuttered to ensure public safety.

Flight Disruptions and Power Outages

The storm wreaked havoc on air travel, with over 1,300 flights canceled and more than 900 delayed by Wednesday morning, according to FlightAware.com. Houston airports planned to restart flights on Wednesday morning after a day of halted operations. Similarly, New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport, where nearly all flights were canceled on Tuesday, was set to resume service.

This winter weather event marked a historic snowfall for New Orleans, where isolated areas recorded up to 10 inches of snow—shattering the previous record of 2.7 inches set on December 31, 1963. “Wow, what a snow day! It’s safe to say this was a historic snowfall for much of the area,” the National Weather Service wrote in a social media post.

Power outages have added to the challenges, with more than 132,000 customers without electricity as of Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. Georgia reported approximately 50,000 outages, while Florida’s tally reached 43,000.

Emergency Declarations and Safety Measures

Governors in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida have declared states of emergency. Schools canceled in-person activities for Tuesday and Wednesday, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. In New York, at least a dozen counties around Lake Ontario and Lake Erie have declared states of emergency in anticipation of up to two feet of lake-effect snow and extreme cold conditions through Wednesday.

This storm underscores the severity of this winter’s weather patterns. The rare snowfall in southern regions like New Orleans highlights the unusual intensity of this Arctic blast. Officials and residents alike are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for prolonged cold weather.

