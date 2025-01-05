Fog Halts Flights In Delhi; IMD Warns Of Heavy Snowfall In J&K With ‘Orange Alert’

Delhi witnessed unprecedented weather conditions on Saturday, as visibility plummeted to zero for an extended nine-hour stretch, the longest duration of such conditions this season.

Delhi witnessed unprecedented weather conditions on Saturday, as visibility plummeted to zero for an extended nine-hour stretch, the longest duration of such conditions this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued smog and moderate fog across the capital, with dense fog expected during the morning hours and a partly cloudy sky later on Sunday.

Impact on Transportation in Delhi

The dense fog caused significant disruptions at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, resulting in 19 flight diversions, numerous cancellations, and over 400 delays on Saturday. These disruptions continued on Sunday morning, with visuals showing thick fog enveloping the airport. While wind speeds are expected to increase to 8-10 kmph in the afternoon, they may decrease to below 6 kmph by evening, likely exacerbating travel conditions.

Train Delays Amid Dense Fog

The dense fog also severely impacted rail transport, with 81 trains delayed on Saturday. Commuters faced significant challenges as transportation services across the capital struggled to operate under low visibility conditions.

The regional meteorological center in New Delhi has predicted smog and moderate fog across the city, with dense fog likely in the morning and shallow fog in the evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18°C and 10°C, respectively. A fresh Western Disturbance is forecast to affect Northwest India between January 10 and 12, bringing light rainfall to the region.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir is bracing for severe weather, with the meteorological department issuing an orange alert for heavy snowfall on Sunday. A dense layer of fog was observed in several parts of the region on Saturday, including Srinagar, disrupting air travel. Poor visibility delayed flight operations at Srinagar Airport, with the first plane landing at 11:13 am after conditions improved.

Forecast for Jammu & Kashmir

The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Chenab Valley, with heavy snow expected in middle and higher altitudes. Peak snowfall activity is anticipated between Saturday night and Monday morning, potentially causing temporary disruptions to surface and air transportation. Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

A moderate to strong Western Disturbance is set to affect Jammu & Kashmir and neighboring regions. The IMD has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh until January 6. Isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience isolated rainfall and thunderstorms during the same period. Uttarakhand is forecast to see scattered rainfall and snowfall on January 6, while northeastern states may experience light to moderate rainfall on January 7 and 8.

Safety Measures and Advisory

In light of the adverse weather conditions, authorities in Jammu & Kashmir have issued warnings about potential disruptions to transportation. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, minimize travel, and take precautions to ensure safety. The IMD has also highlighted the need for preparedness as heavy snowfall and dense fog conditions persist in the region.

