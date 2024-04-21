Voting In Maldives Are Of Keen Interest To India and China

Neighbouring Island Maldives participated in parliamentary elections last Sunday, marking a significant moment for President Mohamed Muizzu, whose actions are closely monitored by India and China as they compete for influence in the island nation.

India and China are both striving to establish a presence in the Maldives due to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean. Muizzu’s presidency, which began last year, intensified the rivalry between India and China. He has taken a pro-China stance and worked to remove Indian troops stationed on one of the country’s islands.

Securing a majority in Parliament will be challenging for Muizzu due to discord among some of his allies and the entry of additional parties into the electoral race.

A total of 368 candidates from six political parties and independent groups are competing for 93 parliamentary seats, an increase of six seats from the previous Parliament to accommodate population growth.

Approximately 284,000 eligible voters were expected to participate, with preliminary results anticipated to be announced later on Sunday.

During his presidential campaign, Muizzu’s platform centered on reducing Indian influence, accusing his predecessor of compromising national sovereignty.

Previously, 75 Indian military personnel were stationed in the Maldives, primarily engaged in activities such as operating two aircraft provided by India and assisting in maritime rescue operations. Muizzu has initiated measures to transfer these responsibilities to civilian authorities.

Tensions escalated when Indian social media activists launched a tourism boycott campaign against the Maldives, in response to derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian deputy ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These remarks were prompted by Modi’s proposal to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, India’s island territory similar to the Maldives.

As a result of these tensions, the number of Indian tourists visiting the Maldives has declined, causing India to drop from the top position to the sixth in terms of foreign visitor arrivals, according to recent Maldivian government data.