Watch: Trump Captured In A Viral Video Giving $100 to Pennsylvania Mom, Promises Grocery Price Cuts if Elected

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Former President Donald Trump was filmed handing $100 to a Pennsylvania mother of three to help with her grocery expenses. This encounter occurred on September 23 during a campaign stop and was shared widely on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), by Trump’s campaign team.

A Heartwarming Gesture

The video clip shows Trump engaging warmly with the woman, offering her the money while making a light-hearted comment about grocery prices. “Here, it’s gonna go down a little,” Trump says as he hands over the cash. “It just went down 100 bucks.” The mother expresses her gratitude, responding, “Thank you so much,” while those around them share a laugh at the spontaneous exchange.

Watch video:

Trump further assures the woman, “We’ll do that for you from the White House, alright?” He then compliments her children, saying, “Beautiful” and asking if they were hers, to which he responds, “Perfecto.” This interaction is part of a broader campaign strategy where Trump has promised to address rising inflation and lower costs for everyday items, including groceries and gasoline, if re-elected in November.

Support and Criticism

Reactions to the video have been mixed, reflecting the polarized nature of Trump’s political presence. Many supporters took to the comments section to express their admiration for his actions. One user remarked, “This is more than Kamala has ever done to help any American,” while another stated, “Comrade Kamala could never do this; Trump is real & genuine, Kamala is fake.” Supporters voiced their sentiments with exclamations like, “That’s my president!” and “President Trump is the people’s President.”

Supporters also praised the authenticity of Trump’s gesture, with one user asserting, “Trump does this all the time, without the cameras going. The media will never give Trump kudos for this.” Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “President Trump is kind and genuine,” emphasizing their belief in his commitment to the American people.

Mixed Reactions

However, the video also attracted skepticism from some viewers who perceived the gesture as insincere or staged. Comments like “Brought grandkids to the rally, and now paying a voter…fake AF!! This won’t change anyone’s vote,” illustrate a critical perspective. Others questioned the authenticity of the act, with one commenter noting, “Wait, he said ‘we’ll do that for you from the White House’ as in he’s bribing someone for a vote? Also, why did he feel the need to have this taped for posting instead of just doing it privately? I’m not impressed.” Another sarcastically remarked, “So genuine with 100 cameras on this,” highlighting doubts about the sincerity of the moment.

