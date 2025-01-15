What To Know About South Korea’s Martial Law For Which Yoon Suk Yeol Got Arrested

Martial law has a contentious history in South Korea, often associated with authoritarian regimes. During the post-Korean War reconstruction, military leaders frequently used martial law to suppress dissent and maintain control.

On January 15, 2025, impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested following an intense raid on his presidential residence, bringing an end to a lengthy standoff. This historic event marked the first time a sitting president in South Korea had been taken into custody, coming just weeks after Yoon’s unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law.

Before dawn on Wednesday, officers from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and police forces launched a coordinated operation at Yoon’s residence. They scaled walls and maneuvered through trails to reach the main building, determined to carry out the arrest warrant. This was their second attempt, as an earlier effort on January 3 was blocked by Yoon’s Presidential Security Service (PSS), which had resisted for hours.

Later that morning, Yoon’s attorney, Seok Dong-hyeon, stated that the former president had decided to cooperate with investigators and vacate the residence to prevent further conflict. Shortly thereafter, the CIO confirmed that the arrest had been officially executed at 10:33 AM local time.

What To Know About South Korea’s Martial Law

South Korea’s constitution allows the president to deploy the military during “wartime, war-like situations, or other comparable national emergencies.” These martial law powers enable the suspension of civil liberties, including press freedom and public assembly, while temporarily restricting the authority of courts and government agencies. However, the National Assembly retains the authority to revoke martial law through a majority vote.

When Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, lawmakers acted swiftly, gathering at the assembly building despite a military blockade. Some climbed walls to ensure a quorum was reached. In a 190-0 vote, including 18 members from Yoon’s own party, the assembly annulled the martial law declaration.

Yoon faces accusations of abusing his constitutional powers by imposing martial law in circumstances that did not meet the criteria for a national emergency. The impeachment motion contends that suspending political activities, deploying troops to block the National Assembly, and limiting parliamentary functions amounted to rebellion. South Korea’s constitution explicitly prohibits the president from using the military to dissolve or interfere with parliament.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Political Struggles

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has faced challenges in implementing his policies due to a parliament dominated by opposition lawmakers. His administration has been accused of leveraging investigations into opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, a leading candidate for the 2027 presidential election, as political retaliation.

Additionally, Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, have been embroiled in an influence-peddling scandal. Allegations suggest they exerted undue influence on the ruling party to secure a specific candidate for a parliamentary by-election in 2022. While Yoon has denied any wrongdoing, these controversies have eroded his approval ratings and provided ammunition for his critics.

The History of Martial Law in South Korea

Martial law has a contentious history in South Korea, often associated with authoritarian regimes. During the post-Korean War reconstruction, military leaders frequently used martial law to suppress dissent and maintain control.

1961 Coup and Martial Law: Army General Park Chung-hee led a military coup on May 16, 1961, and ruled South Korea for nearly two decades. Park repeatedly declared martial law to stifle protests and imprison political opponents until his assassination in 1979.

1979 Coup and Crackdown: Following Park’s death, Major General Chun Doo-hwan staged a coup in December 1979, deploying tanks and troops in Seoul. In 1980, Chun orchestrated a violent military crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, resulting in over 200 deaths.

Democratic Transition in 1987: Nationwide protests in 1987 forced Chun’s government to permit direct presidential elections. His ally, Roh Tae-woo, won the election later that year, benefiting from a divided opposition.

Martial law remains a symbol of South Korea’s authoritarian past, contrasting sharply with its current democratic governance. Yoon’s recent declaration has rekindled concerns over the potential misuse of executive powers.