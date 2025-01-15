High Voltage Drama As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Bid

Yoon faces serious charges of insurrection related to his unsuccessful declaration of martial law on December 3. This charge, which is exempt from presidential immunity, carries a maximum penalty of death.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was reportedly taken into custody by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), marking an unprecedented event for a sitting South Korean leader.

This was the second attempt to arrest the impeached president, following a failed effort on January 3 when agents from the Presidential Security Service blocked investigators from accessing Yoon’s residence.

According to Yonhap News Agency, approximately 3,000 police officers were deployed during the second operation to gain entry to the presidential compound. The arrest warrant was initially issued by a Seoul district court on December 31 after Yoon failed to appear for questioning. Although the warrant expired on January 6, it was subsequently extended.

BREAKING: A standoff has started at the presidential residence between 2000+ South Korean police officers and a military unit numbering around 200 well-armed soldiers protecting president Yoon. The police officers are there to arrest the president for introducing martial law pic.twitter.com/lzY38A8fSX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 14, 2025

Last month, Yoon made an unexpected late-night announcement declaring martial law, citing the need to safeguard the nation against “North Korean communist forces” and “anti-state elements.” This declaration marked the first instance of martial law in South Korea in over four decades.

Parliamentarians, however, bypassed police barricades to convene and overturn the martial law declaration. Shortly after, they filed impeachment motions against Yoon, leading to his impeachment and suspension from office on December 14.

The Constitutional Court began Yoon’s impeachment trial on January 14 but postponed proceedings to January 16 after Yoon failed to appear in court.

