Wednesday, January 15, 2025
High Voltage Drama As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Bid

Yoon faces serious charges of insurrection related to his unsuccessful declaration of martial law on December 3. This charge, which is exempt from presidential immunity, carries a maximum penalty of death.

High Voltage Drama As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Over Failed Martial Law Bid

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was reportedly taken into custody by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), marking an unprecedented event for a sitting South Korean leader.

This was the second attempt to arrest the impeached president, following a failed effort on January 3 when agents from the Presidential Security Service blocked investigators from accessing Yoon’s residence.

According to Yonhap News Agency, approximately 3,000 police officers were deployed during the second operation to gain entry to the presidential compound. The arrest warrant was initially issued by a Seoul district court on December 31 after Yoon failed to appear for questioning. Although the warrant expired on January 6, it was subsequently extended.

Yoon faces serious charges of insurrection related to his unsuccessful declaration of martial law on December 3. This charge, which is exempt from presidential immunity, carries a maximum penalty of death.

Last month, Yoon made an unexpected late-night announcement declaring martial law, citing the need to safeguard the nation against “North Korean communist forces” and “anti-state elements.” This declaration marked the first instance of martial law in South Korea in over four decades.

Parliamentarians, however, bypassed police barricades to convene and overturn the martial law declaration. Shortly after, they filed impeachment motions against Yoon, leading to his impeachment and suspension from office on December 14.

The Constitutional Court began Yoon’s impeachment trial on January 14 but postponed proceedings to January 16 after Yoon failed to appear in court.

