Donald Trump Jr., 46, has faced backlash from insiders and friends over his new relationship with 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. Allegations about Anderson’s political leanings and social lifestyle have sparked worries among his close circle.

Those close to Trump Jr. have expressed concerns that Anderson may not align with the “MAGA” values central to the Trump family. Her prior support for the Black Lives Matter movement and adherence to strict COVID-19 guidelines have raised eyebrows among allies.

Anderson’s reputation as a party enthusiast in Palm Beach has also become a point of contention. Critics argue that her lifestyle may not align with the image of the first family, especially as Trump Jr. prepares for his father’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. president on January 20, 2025.

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship just before the inauguration. Anderson plans to join Trump Jr. at the event, marking her first official appearance alongside him. This move has heightened scrutiny, with some worried that her social antics could bring unnecessary challenges to the White House.

Accusations of Social Climbing

At least two of Trump Jr.’s associates have accused Anderson of using the relationship to boost her status. They suggest she is leveraging her connection to him as part of a broader “social ladder-climbing” strategy, citing her influencer-like lifestyle and penchant for luxury.

Romantic Getaway Amid Criticism

Despite the controversy, the couple recently jetted off to Italy for a romantic vacation. Anderson shared images of love letters and flowers from Trump Jr., along with pictures of their European escape, signaling that he remains undeterred by the backlash.

Rumors of Opportunism

First rumors of their relationship emerged in September when photos showed the pair dining near Mar-a-Lago. More images surfaced in December, shortly before news broke that Trump Jr. had ended his four-year engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was later named U.S. Ambassador to Greece in the upcoming administration.

Some claim Anderson is using Trump Jr. as a stepping stone to build connections with influential figures, including Elon Musk, who has been closely aligned with President-elect Trump’s initiatives.

Fashion designer Stacey Bendet, a close friend of Anderson, defended her character, describing her as kind, witty, and intelligent. However, critics, including some of Trump Jr.’s longtime associates, remain skeptical, questioning her motives and suitability for a relationship within the Trump family.

Locals familiar with Anderson’s history describe her as someone who frequently dates wealthy, older men. Her connections to high-profile events and her apparent eagerness to grow her public profile have fueled skepticism about her intentions.

Protecting the Trump Brand

Sources in Palm Beach argue that the backlash stems from a desire to protect the Trump family’s image. Some allege that Anderson’s PR team actively alerts media about her outings with Trump Jr. to gain publicity.

While Anderson continues to face criticism, Trump Jr. appears unbothered by the speculation, maintaining his relationship with the socialite as the public debate surrounding her motives persists.