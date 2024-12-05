Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
we-woman

Who Is Mujibur Rahman? Bangladesh Interim Govt Plans To Remove His Image From Its Currency

The new version comes as a result of the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina from the office of Prime Minister, which has been the most important milestone in the country's history.

In a significant development that portends a change in Bangladesh’s political and cultural history, the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has started removing the picture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the legendary liberation war leader of the nation, from its currency. The new version comes as a result of the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina from the office of Prime Minister, which has been the most important milestone in the country’s history.

Bangladesh Bank has started issuing new designs for Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 notes. The symbols of July uprising have been printed on the new notes as this uprising led to the removal of Hasina from power. Imagery on the notes includes religious harmony, traditional Bengali motifs, and graffiti from the protests.

The redesigned notes will not carry the picture of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman anymore,” stated a central bank official, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.

The July uprising, which started as a student-led protest against a contentious job quota system, evolved into a massive political movement. The unrest forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5, paving the way for Yunus to assume the role of Chief Adviser.

Legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Under Scrutiny

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the “Father of the Nation,” is a figure who led Bangladesh to independence from Pakistan in 1971. He is the former President of Bangladesh.

However, his legacy was attacked during the July uprising, where protesters targeted statues and murals in his honor. Critics have accused the Hasina government of using Mujibur Rahman’s image as a tool for political propaganda.

The removal of Mujibur Rahman’s image from currency notes has been seen as an attempt by the interim government to separate itself from the previous regime’s influence and narrative.

She is staying in India now and has been accusing the Yunus government of failing to protect minority groups, Hindus, in particular, during the aftermath of the uprising. Her allegations have been quite sharp and some have labeled her statements as divisive.
Meanwhile, Yunus government has been accusing Hasina’s allies of running a smear campaign against them and has shown how polarized Bangladesh politics has become.

