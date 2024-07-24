Why Asian Women? Viral Video Captures Chinese Immigrant's Disturbing Attack in NYC

In the video, Lao describes how she was randomly assaulted by a drug addict wielding an umbrella. “I was just a few steps away from Chipotle when this woman began attacking me without any provocation,” Lao told the New York Post. The attack has left her shaken and fearful of returning to work in real estate.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Adriana Garcia from Queens, reportedly seized Lao’s umbrella, broke it, and then used it to beat Lao, causing significant injuries. “The umbrella was not very sturdy, but it still surprised me,” Lao remarked.

A passerby, Jerome David, 56, who works in emergency management, intervened to help Lao. David described seeing Garcia deliberately bump into Lao before starting the assault. “At first, I thought it was a prank, but then I saw Garcia break the umbrella and hit Lao, causing her to bleed,” David recounted.

David attempted to restrain Garcia, who fought back and broke his glasses before he managed to pin her down. Lao was subsequently taken to a hospital where she received treatment for cuts and scratches and was later released.

Garcia faces two counts of assault, as confirmed by the Queens District Attorney’s Office. She had been previously arrested on July 4 for a similar violent incident involving a razor blade. Garcia has a history of eight prior arrests. Her bail was set at $5,000 cash/bond during her arraignment on July 18, and she is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.

In the aftermath, Lao, visibly bandaged, expressed her fear and confusion about the attack. “I’m terrified to return to work,” she said. “Why was I targeted? Why Asian women? Is it because I’m short, skinny, and polite?”

Having lived in New York for nearly a decade, Lao noted a noticeable increase in homelessness and illegal immigration. She criticized the system’s handling of these issues, suggesting it contributes to a lack of safety for ordinary citizens.

Despite her fears, Lao expressed gratitude towards David for his intervention and remains hopeful for improvements in the city’s safety. “I still love the city and hope for measures that can restore its safety,” she added.

