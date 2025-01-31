Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Is The Trump Administration Taking Down Most Government Websites In US?

President Donald Trump suggested that temporarily pausing government websites could be a "good idea" after several federal pages reportedly went offline on Friday. This comment came amid a wider effort by federal agencies to remove references to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives following a new directive from his administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Is The Trump Administration Taking Down Most Government Websites In US?

President Donald Trump has suggested that temporarily pausing government websites could be a "good idea".


President Donald Trump indicated that a temporary suspension of government websites might not be a “bad idea” after several federal pages reportedly went offline Friday. In a response to a reporter’s question about the potential of halting government websites to remove references to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Trump remarked, “I don’t know. That doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

FAA Website Temporarily Offline, Others Remain Accessible

Reports on Friday revealed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website was briefly unavailable, although it was restored shortly after. As of publication, other government websites remained operational.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The disappearance of public health data from websites, the blanking of entire webpages, and the removal of pronouns from email signatures were among the visible effects of federal agencies attempting to comply with a directive associated with Trump’s executive order. This order reversed protections previously afforded to transgender individuals, prompting swift action from federal agencies.

Office of Personnel Management Memo Issues New Guidelines

On Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued a memo to agency heads, instructing them to eliminate references to “gender ideology” from government websites, contracts, and emails. The memo set a deadline of 5 p.m. Friday for the implementation of these changes. Among the actions outlined in the directive were the disbanding of employee resource groups, the termination of related grants and contracts, and the replacement of the term “gender” with “sex” on government forms.

Trump Attacking DEI

Trump has labeled DEI programs as “discrimination” and advocated for reinstating a strictly “merit-based” hiring approach.

Conservative organizations have lauded the rollback. Parents Defending Education, a group that has initiated lawsuits against diversity initiatives in schools, commended Trump for taking action “to eliminate these programs permanently.”

Critics of DEI often target pipeline programs, which do not alter hiring standards but instead encourage recruiters to consider a broader range of candidate pools, explained Antonio Ingram, senior counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He emphasized that the racial and gender disparities seen today are the result of historical exclusion of women and people of color from opportunities, not a random occurrence.

AlSO Read: Trump Administration Is Compiling List of FBI Officials for Potential Dismissal: Which FBI Agents is Trump Going to Fire?

Filed under

dei Trump Administration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

New York Doctor Charged For Prescribing Abortion Pill To Louisiana Teen

New York Doctor Charged For Prescribing Abortion Pill To Louisiana Teen

NASA Highlights Minor Risk Of Asteroid Strike On Earth In The Next Decade

NASA Highlights Minor Risk Of Asteroid Strike On Earth In The Next Decade

Budget 2025: Stock Market Trading Strategy For February 1

Budget 2025: Stock Market Trading Strategy For February 1

Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

Flash 2.0 with Improved Performance Now Live In The Gemini App For All Users

What Is The Pineapple Express, And where Is It Traveling To?

What Is The Pineapple Express, And where Is It Traveling To?

Entertainment

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox