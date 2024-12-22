Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Jacqueline Guajardo, 28, was taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued for two children abducted in King City, California. The children, Selene Zavala and Osvaldo Sebastian, were safely recovered, and Guajardo is now in custody. The case is under investigation.

Jacqueline Guajardo, 28, of King City, California, was arrested after allegedly abducting two children, prompting an Amber Alert that spread across multiple counties. The two children, 7-year-old Selene Zavala and 2-year-old Osvaldo Sebastian, were safely recovered within hours of the alert being issued.

On a typical Sunday, the quiet streets of King City were ruffled when the King City Police Department reported an abduction. Authorities confirmed that Jacqueline Guajardo took the children from a home on Livingston Avenue, an area that has now become the center of the ongoing investigation.

Guajardo was last seen driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima, registered under the California license plate 9EXF349. The California Highway Patrol quickly disseminated her description to the public in an attempt to locate her as soon as possible.

According to the CHP, Guajardo is 5 feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Although her exact clothing at the time of the abduction is unknown, this physical description allowed law enforcement and the public to be on the lookout.

AMBER Alert – Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.

Last seen: Livingston Ave., and San Antonio Dr., King City

Description Of Missing Children

The children abducted were identified as 7-year-old Selene Zavala and 2-year-old Osvaldo Sebastian. Both of them were reported missing after being taken from the King City residence at 635 Livingston Avenue, near the intersection of Livingston Avenue and San Antonio Drive.

Selene Zavala, who is described to be 3 feet 5 inches tall and weigh 90 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a white and pink sweatshirt with “Princess Selena” on it and blue pyjama bottoms.

Osvaldo Sebastian, however, is 3 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, and is very similar in body appearance to his sister. Osvaldo was last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt and Snoopy pyjama bottoms.

The CHP issued the Amber Alert early in the morning of the incident based on the request of King City Police Department. Broadcasted throughout Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and Santa Clara counties, the alert warned that the children were abducted while asking the public to remain vigilant for the children as well as the suspect.

About an hour after this alert was issued, police officials confirmed that the two children were found safe and sound. Jacqueline Guajardo was taken into custody shortly after this confirmation. The details about how the children were rescued and why they were kidnapped remain sealed.

Investigations By Law Enforcement

The King City Police Department has been given the task of leading in this investigation of circumstances behind the abduction and later retrieval of the children. Authorities continue to try to sort out what happened and, on a more concrete note, what motivated the actions and how Guajardo had related to the kids.

At this point, there is no information released yet on the specifics of the arrest of Guajardo and the recovery of the children. The authorities have assured the public that the investigation is still ongoing, and updates will be released as soon as they become available.

