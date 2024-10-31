Women In Sudan’s Gezira State Die By Suicide After Sexual Assaults

Several women in Sudan’s central Gezira state have tragically taken their own lives following horrific incidents of sexual violence perpetrated by paramilitary fighters amid the ongoing civil conflict. Rights groups and activists report a disturbing pattern of despair among women targeted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been accused by the United Nations of committing heinous crimes, including mass killings.

The alarming reports come as the RSF continues its advance in Sudan, with rights organizations claiming to be in contact with multiple women who are contemplating suicide due to fears of further sexual assaults. This dire situation follows a UN report highlighting a disturbing increase in sexual violence attributed to RSF combatants. Despite the serious allegations, the RSF has refuted the claims, stating that the accusations are not backed by evidence.

Civil War’s Devastating Toll

Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, tens of thousands have lost their lives, and over 11 million have been displaced. The ongoing power struggle between the Sudanese army and RSF has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions. The head of the UN World Food Programme, Cindy McCain, recently visited Port Sudan and cautioned that without a ceasefire, the situation could evolve into the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with millions at risk of starvation.

Revenge Campaign And Gender-Based Violence

Recent reports indicate that the RSF has launched a revenge campaign in areas formerly controlled by Abu Aqla Kayka, a high-ranking RSF commander who defected to the army. Hala al-Karib, head of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (Siha), stated that the RSF has been involved in looting, killing civilians, and perpetrating sexual violence against women and young girls in retaliation for Kayka’s defection.

In the past week, Siha confirmed three cases of suicide among women in Gezira state. Accounts of these tragedies reveal a deeply troubling reality: one woman reportedly took her life after being raped by RSF soldiers in front of her family, who were subsequently killed.

Evidence Of Atrocities

Social media has circulated videos purporting to show numerous bodies wrapped in blankets, allegedly victims of an RSF massacre in Al Seriha.

Although the reports of suicides have emerged from only two locations out of approximately 50 villages attacked, activists believe the actual number may be significantly higher due to disrupted communication channels. A female activist from Gezira, who remains anonymous for safety reasons, confirmed multiple accounts of women taking their lives following the loss of their husbands to RSF violence.

UN Report On Sexual Violence

On Tuesday, an 80-page UN report detailed at least 400 documented survivors of conflict-related sexual violence since the start of the conflict, though the true number is expected to be much higher. Victims have ranged in age from eight to 75 years, with many requiring urgent medical attention, yet most medical facilities have been rendered inoperable due to the ongoing fighting.

The RSF’s spokesperson has dismissed the allegations as unfounded, calling for a fact-finding mission from the UN to assess the situation in Sudan. Meanwhile, Siha continues to provide psychological support to the women at risk and is exploring options to relocate them to safer areas. They are also working to assist a 13-year-old girl who was gang-raped by RSF fighters and urgently needs medical care.

