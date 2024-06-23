2024 BMW i4 Gran Coupe: Luxury, Power, And Style, Check It Out!

The all-new i4 Gran Coupe is all that a BMW needs to be. It’s stunning, powerful and it’s stylish without seeming overly delicate. Pricewise it’s a bit heavy on the pocket at $69,700 MSRP and $87,845 including all the added features. So the thing that everyone envisions as a high-end electric vehicle is finally here.

What’s New In It?

The 2024 BMW i4 stands as an electric luxury sedan with four doors. Essentially an enhanced variant of BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe, it mirrors the design and technological advancements of its counterpart. Available in four trims—eDrive35, eDrive40, xDrive40, and the M50, which I tested—each offers distinct powertrain setups, power outputs, and ranges. The i4 M50 model continues unchanged from 2023.

An Eye Pleaser

Wherever you go, heads turn as you drive, yet you don’t attract the negative attention this badge often invites. With its compact yet intelligent design features, a generous wheelbase, and a sleek, flowing roofline, you’re ready for any setting—from formal events to casual outings. Whether it’s a black-tie affair, a night at the club, a beach day, or a quick stop at Dunkin’ Donuts, you always look the part.

Stepping out to find your car waiting brings a satisfying feeling every time. To add to its charm the Adaptive LED Headlights with laserlight make it look slick. With its crisp rear diffuser and aerodynamic wheels which can be up to 19 inches if it pleases you, Refine the sharp ensemble.

Up front, there’s ample space, though the rear is more compact. Everything is thoughtfully arranged for easy access. The Mocha Vernasca Leather exudes a delightful aroma and appearance. The sports seats provide comfortable support without being excessively plush on the thighs and rear.

The roofline slightly limits visibility, but it’s nothing to fret about. The fans in the climate system produce more noise than one would expect from an electric vehicle, yet overall, the car operates quietly with minimal tyre or wind noise. It’s a comfortable and luxurious experience, true to BMW’s style.

The Tech

Equipped with an optional 360-degree camera is a great feature and the Harman Kardon surround sound system just adds to the package deal and justifies its worth. The car has a wireless Apple CarPlay as well as an Android Auto Smartphone connection.

There is also a voice-activated assistant that can change the climate for you, find a radio station or locate an address as well. It comes with 4 USB ports so now everyone can have an outlet to charge their devices and it is also equipped with a 12-volt outlet and a wireless charger which is optional.

The Engine

The BMW i4 offers a range of drivetrain options, each tailored for different preferences. Below are the base prices, excluding options and delivery charges:

i4 eDrive35: Features a single motor, rear-wheel-drive, delivering 282 hp. Base MSRP starts at $52,200.

i4 eDrive40: Equipped with a single motor, rear-wheel-drive, producing 335 hp. Base MSRP begins at $57,300.

i4 xDrive40: Includes dual motors for all-wheel-drive capability, generating 396 hp. Base MSRP starts at $61,600.

i4 M50 xDrive (as tested): Comes with dual motors for all-wheel-drive performance, boasting 536 hp. Base MSRP begins at $69,700.

These options cater to a spectrum of driving needs, ensuring there’s a BMW i4 configuration suited to every driver’s preferences and requirements. “The motors in the different models are fundamentally the same design,” a BMW executive said. “But the rear motor in the M50 is enhanced by BMW M and produces more power over a broader range.”



The Driving Experience



The driving experience is influenced by its weight of 6030 pounds, which is noticeable during operation. While the BMW i4 M50 provides an enjoyable ride through mountainous landscapes and small towns, it doesn’t deliver a ferocious or exceptionally tight handling feel.

Knowing this beforehand helps in appreciating its performance. Additionally, the M50 offers a range of around 250 miles at full charge, with actual mileage varying based on driving habits, terrain, temperature, optional features, and other factors. This range is considered relatively modest.



Storage Dimensions



Well, luxury cars aren’t big on storage, but here you get the ability to fold your rear seat flat in three different sections. Setting up a child seat is straightforward with clearly marked Isofix anchors, ensuring ease of installation. However, it’s worth noting there is no front trunk (frunk) available in this model.

The Warranty

As per federal regulations, EV batteries are guaranteed for a minimum of eight years or 100,000 miles, a standard upheld by BMW for the i4. This warranty also covers battery replacement if the capacity drops below a specified percentage of its original capacity.

BMW provides a four-year/50,000-mile warranty for both basic vehicle components and the powertrain. Additionally, owners of the i4 benefit from two years of complimentary fast charging at Electrify America stations capped at 30 minutes per session. The vehicle also includes 60 minutes of complimentary charging at 240-volt stations, albeit at slower speeds.

