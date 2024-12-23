Bharat Progress Report 2024: India’s All-Time FDI Inflows Crossed $1 Trillion

India marked a historic milestone, surpassing $1 trillion in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from April 2000 to September 2024. This achievement cements the nation's reputation as a global investment hotspot, driving growth across diverse sectors and regions.

Cumulative FDI Data Highlights

Data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) reveals that the total FDI inflows, encompassing equity, reinvested earnings, and other capital, reached $1,033.40 billion during the assessed period.

Among the major contributors, Mauritius accounted for 25% of the inflows, followed closely by Singapore at 24%. The United States contributed 10%, the Netherlands 7%, Japan 6%, and the United Kingdom 5%. Other notable sources included the UAE (3%), as well as the Cayman Islands, Germany, and Cyprus, each contributing 2%.

Specifically, India received $177.18 billion from Mauritius, $167.47 billion from Singapore, and $67.8 billion from the United States.

Key Sectors Driving FDI Growth

The inflows have been directed toward a variety of sectors, with the largest investments seen in services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction development, automobile, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

An official from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated, “This investment inflow spans 31 states and 57 sectors, driving growth across diverse industries. Most sectors, except strategically important ones, are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route.”

Post-2014 Surge in Investments

India’s FDI inflow witnessed substantial growth in the decade following 2014. Between 2014 and 2024, cumulative FDI inflows reached $667.4 billion, reflecting a 119% increase compared to the $304.3 billion recorded in the preceding decade (2004–2014).

The manufacturing sector has emerged as a key beneficiary. “FDI equity inflows into the manufacturing sector over the past decade (2014–2024) reached $165.1 billion, marking a 69% increase over the $97.7 billion recorded in the previous decade (2004–2014),” an official added.

A Promising Investment Destination

India’s ability to attract FDI across diverse regions and industries highlights its appeal as a lucrative and stable investment destination. This upward trajectory in FDI inflows is expected to further bolster economic growth and development across the country.

