Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Start-ups Created 16.6 lakh Direct Jobs In India In 2024

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised that the information technology sector led the way with the highest number of jobs at 2,04,119.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Start-ups Created 16.6 lakh Direct Jobs In India In 2024

Over 16.6 lakh direct jobs have been created by Indian startups across more than 55 industries, the data shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) revealed.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, emphasised that the information technology sector led the way with the highest number of jobs at 2,04,119, followed by healthcare and life sciences with 1,47,639 jobs and professional and commercial services with 94,060.

Other significant contributors included startups in education, which added 90,414 jobs; construction 88,702; food and beverages 88,468; and agriculture at 83,307.

India is now home to over 1.46 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, including more than 100 unicorns. This number has grown significantly from just 300 recognised startups in 2016.

Government Support Boosts Ecosystem

The flagship initiatives of the government were the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS). These have proven to be important in addressing the various stages of startup business cycles.

The National Startup Awards, States’ Startup Ranking, and Innovation Week are helping build a solid startup ecosystem, the ministry said.

The digital platforms, such as the Startup India Hub and BHASKAR, have fostered collaboration among stakeholders while giving startups streamlined access to resources. These platforms have been instrumental in empowering entrepreneurs, especially in non-metro cities and remote regions, to connect with the larger ecosystem.

The government’s ongoing regulatory reforms and ecosystem development events are critical in driving innovation and job creation,” Goyal added.

As of June 30, 2024, the recognised startups of India accounted for 1,40,803. Since the year 2016, 15.53 lakh of direct employment has been rendered by these startups. They are critically important for Indian economic development.

ALSO READ: Bharat Progress Report 2024: Vistara Merges With TATA Group’s Air India

Filed under

Jobs startups

Advertisement

Also Read

Natural Disasters That Shocked The World In 2024

Natural Disasters That Shocked The World In 2024

Bharat Progress Report 2024: U.S & India Signed ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ To Protect Indian Antiquities

Bharat Progress Report 2024: U.S & India Signed ‘Cultural Property Agreement’ To Protect Indian Antiquities

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Signs Free-Trade Pact with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway & Switzerland Under EFTA

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India Signs Free-Trade Pact with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway & Switzerland Under...

Government Mulls 30 % Subsidy For Local Electric Ambulances

Government Mulls 30 % Subsidy For Local Electric Ambulances

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

Entertainment

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Blake Lively’s SHOCKING Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens If He Doesn’t?

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Chikkadpally Police At 11am Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede- What Happens

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox