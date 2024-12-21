First All Woman Mining Team Began Work At Tata’s Noamundi Iron Mine

The all-women shift commenced on Monday and features women in key mining roles, including operating heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) such as shovels, loaders, drills, and dozers.

Tata Steel has started India’s first all-woman shift at its Noamundi Iron Mine in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. This innovative move seeks to reinterpret gender roles in the historically male-dominated mining industry while demonstrating the company’s steadfast dedication to diversity and inclusion.

The all-women shift commenced on Monday and features women in key mining roles, including operating heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM) such as shovels, loaders, drills, and dozers. Women are also leading shift supervision, marking a transformative step in the Indian mining industry.

The initiative was officially flagged off by Shyam Sundar Prasad, Deputy Director General of Mines Safety (South Eastern Region, Ranchi). Speaking at the inauguration, Prasad lauded Tata Steel’s leadership in creating equitable workplaces and highlighted the government’s pivotal role in enabling such progress.

“Allowing women to work in mining shifts through the 2019 relaxation of the Mines Act, 1952, was a key step forward. Tata Steel has built on this foundation to achieve a milestone that promotes inclusion and sets an example for others to follow,” Prasad said.

TATA’s ‘Tejaswini’ Initiative

This initiative is part of Tata Steel’s broader diversity program, “Women@Mines,” launched in 2019 to enable women to work across all shifts at its mines. Under this program, the company introduced the “Tejaswini” initiative, focused on training and recruiting women from local communities to operate HEMM and integrate into the mining ecosystem.

Commenting on the milestone, D.B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, said, “This all-women shift is a landmark achievement for Tata Steel and the Indian mining industry. It stands as a testament to the resilience, capability, and determination of women who continue to break stereotypes. Diversity and inclusion are not just values for us; they are drivers of innovation and excellence.”

He added, “This initiative also marks a significant milestone in Tata Steel’s 100-year mining legacy at Noamundi.”

The initiative’s success stems from meticulous planning and rigorous training. Under the “Tejaswini 2.0″ program, launched in 2021, Tata Steel trained women operators extensively in technical and operational skills, safety protocols, simulator exercises, and physical fitness.

Over 2,100 applications were received from the local community, and 24 women were selected for the program. By April 2022, these operators were successfully deployed in roles such as dumper, shovel, dozer, grader, and drill operations. Building on this success, Tata Steel launched the *”Tejaswini 2.1” program* in 2022, further expanding the initiative.

The Noamundi Iron Mine also set another milestone earlier this year by inducting nine transgender operators for HEMM, reinforcing Tata Steel’s inclusive approach to workforce development.

“This is not just about gender diversity but about creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute,” added Ramam.

With this initiative, Tata Steel has demonstrated how industries can adapt to promote equity and inclusion in even the most challenging environments. As the all-women shift at Noamundi Iron Mine becomes operational, it stands as a symbol of progress, inspiring others to follow suit.

“This is a historic moment, not just for Tata Steel but for the entire Indian mining industry,” said Prasad, summarizing the significance of the initiative.

ALSO READ: GST Council Meet: 12% GST On Popcorn, 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn