Budget 2024: Enhancing Agricultural Productivity and Resilience

In the Union Budget 2024, the government is prioritizing agricultural productivity and resilience, reflecting its commitment to transforming India’s agrarian landscape. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several key initiatives aimed at boosting productivity, promoting climate-resilient farming practices, and enhancing self-reliance in critical agricultural sectors.

Raising Productivity and Climate-Resilient Varieties:

A major focus of the budget will be on raising agricultural productivity through the development and dissemination of climate-resilient crop varieties. These efforts are crucial in ensuring that Indian agriculture can withstand the adverse effects of climate change, thereby securing food security for the nation.

Thrust on Natural Farming:

The government plans to support two crore farmers over the next two years in adopting natural farming practices. This initiative will involve the issuance of certificates to farmers, promoting sustainable agricultural methods that are less reliant on synthetic inputs and more in harmony with the environment.

Self-Reliance in Oilseeds:

Achieving self-reliance in oilseeds is another significant agenda item. The government aims to reduce the country’s dependence on imported oilseeds by encouraging domestic production. This initiative is expected to not only improve the nation’s food security but also provide a boost to farmers’ incomes.

Large-Scale Vegetable Production Clusters:

To enhance vegetable production, the budget will promote the establishment of large-scale clusters. These clusters will facilitate efficient production and distribution, ensuring a steady supply of vegetables across the country and stabilizing prices for consumers.

Digital and Physical Infrastructure in Agriculture:

The Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for agriculture will see substantial investment, with plans to cover all farmers and their lands within the next three years. A digital crop survey will be conducted in 400 districts this year, providing critical data to support informed decision-making. The issuance of Jan Samarth-based certificates will further streamline agricultural processes and provide farmers with easy access to essential services.

Shrimp Farming and Brood Stock Development:

Recognizing the potential of shrimp farming, the budget will allocate resources towards the development of shrimp brood stocks and the expansion of shrimp farming activities. This sector is poised to contribute significantly to India’s aquaculture output and export earnings.

National Cooperation Policy for the Cooperative Sector:

A new national cooperation policy will be introduced to strengthen the cooperative sector. This policy aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of cooperatives, enabling them to play a more prominent role in the agricultural economy.