A Night of Glitz, Grace, and Gratitude: Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s OTT-Themed Birthday Bash Dazzles Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 8, 2025 19:30:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Mumbai witnessed one of its most dazzling evenings as celebrity dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao celebrated her birthday in true OTT (Over the Top) style. The theme “Go Shiny, Go Glam, Go Extravagant” perfectly captured the spirit of the night, blending high fashion, luxury, and star-studded sparkle into an unforgettable celebration.

The soirée, held at one of Mumbai’s most exclusive venues, was a glittering affair attended by some of the biggest names from Bollywood, business, and high society. Guests arrived in their most glamorous avatars, embracing the theme with shimmering gowns, statement accessories, and radiant smiles that only Dr. Shivani herself could have perfected.

To name a few guests were Jackie Shroff, Aditya Thackeray, Anu Malik, Ajinkya Rahane, Irfan Pathan, Sharmila Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, Bharat and Dorris, Shiv Dutt, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Avinash Gowariker, Malti Jain, Amruta Fadnavis, Kailash Surendranath, Aarti Surendranath, Manasi Naik, Prajakta Mali, Amruta Rao, Shevam Singh, Nachiket Barve, Surabhi Barve, Brinda Parekh, Saloni Mayekar, Deepa Bhajekar, Manava Naik.

Known for her unmatched expertise in aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Shivani has transformed countless smiles, from leading celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor to influential business and political personalities. As the founder and CEO of Mayekars Oral Care Centres, she has built one of Mumbai’s most trusted dental brands, known for its painless, preventive, and state-of-the-art care.

Beyond dentistry, Dr. Shivani’s entrepreneurial flair extends to her successful FMCG venture Cero, which has made impressive strides on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Her remarkable journey from being a national badminton champion to being named among The Economic Times’ Top 10 Rising Doctors in India and winning the Lokmat Woman Doctor Achiever Award 2024 is an inspiring testament to passion and perseverance.

The evening radiated the same brilliance that defines Dr. Shivani’s career — chic décor, glimmering lights, gourmet indulgences, and a dance floor that stayed alive till the early hours. Guests toasted to her achievements and infectious energy, celebrating a woman who continues to shine across every arena she enters.

Indeed, the birthday bash wasn’t just Over the Top, it was over the moon, a reflection of Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s luminous personality and her ever-growing legacy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 7:30 PM IST
